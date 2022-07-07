The city of Union and American Legion Post 297 are considering restarting an agreement that expired in 2015.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said select softball teams not affiliated with the city were using a field the city hasn’t used since Veterans Memorial Park opened in 2017. That led him to look for the city’s agreement with the American Legion on the field.
City Clerk Jonita Copeland found the old lease, which ran from 2011 to 2015, and a new agreement was drafted that is similar to the expired one.
The five-year draft agreement calls for the city to maintain the baseball and softball field at the legion, which it has been doing. Pohlmann said that is a not a big issue for the city, since it requires only 38 hours of staff time a year to mow.
Perhaps more challenging for the city is an item that would require it to repair and maintain the parking lot at the legion hall, located at 205 N. Washington Ave., with the city providing the labor and the legion paying for materials.
American Legion board President Dr. Virgil Weideman told members of the Union Board of Aldermen at their June 21 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting that the provision for repairing the parking lot was in the old agreement. “I don’t know if it will ever be used,” he said. “If it does, it’s going to be years and years from now. But it clearly says that both parties have to agree.”
Alderman Karen Erwin told Weideman she would like to see the stipulations for paving the parking lot removed from the agreement for at least the next five years.
“If at the end of the five years, if it comes up that it needs to be done, we can revisit it at that time,” she said.
While city teams do not currently use the American Legion field, Weideman said the city would be welcome to use it if it wanted.
Pohlmann said Union has no current need for the space, but it could potentially be used for parking when the St. Louis Live Steamers open their model train rides nearby, which is expected in 2023.
In exchange for the city’s work, the American Legion agreed to provide honor guards for Union’s annual fireworks display and Christmas Parade. It also would place flags on graves of veterans at the city-owned cemetery on Memorial Day and make a monetary donation to Union’s Children’s Christmas Party. Weideman said that donation has been $500 annually.
In addition, members of the legion’s baseball team collected more than $1,000 to help the city pay for the fireworks display.
City Attorney Matt Schroeder said he would like to see language put into the agreement that shows the American Legion has proper insurance. He agreed that the language about paving the parking lot should be removed.
Committee members voted to have Schroeder review the proposed agreement and remove the part about the parking lot. It will be brought back for further review.