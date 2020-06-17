It was just two weeks ago that baseball coaches were asking the Union Board of Aldermen to consider allowing them to practice with their teams on city ballfields.
Now, things have moved so far that the city is considering playing host to regional youth baseball tournaments — with concessions and alcohol sales — at Veterans Memorial Park in the coming weeks.
The board of aldermen, in its role as parks, buildings, development and public service committee, heard a presentation from Eric Hooper with St. Louis-based Greater Midwest Baseball, which usually puts tournaments on from Chicago to Nashville. The board voted to authorize Parks Director Chad Pohlmann to move forward with discussing proposals with Hooper and other promoters to hold tournaments.
Hooper would like to test out Union’s fields this year, so he can return next year, when he hopes business is back to full strength.
“At the end of the day, I like to tell people we’re just trying to play baseball and have a good time,” he said. “You guys have a park that’s really kind of tailor made for what I do in some of my smaller communities.”
A final vote on the tournaments is expected at a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 22, just before the planning and zoning commission meeting.
Demand for tournament sites is strong, with baseball and softball fields not available in St. Louis County and Illinois, which is in the earlier stages of reopening from coronavirus closures.
Concessions
Pohlmann looks to make a strong impression, so tournaments will look to return in 2021 and beyond. That means rethinking the city’s decision to close concession stands this summer.
“If we do it this year, I really think it is important that we do it in a manner that shows how great, not just the facilities are, but everything about the city of Union,” Pohlmann told aldermen. “I would not want to entertain having people come in from out of town for their first experience in Union to be a negative one, because we didn’t have the backfield or our concessions open.”
People typically spend all day at the baseball complex at a tournament, Pohlmann said. That makes it important to have a good food selection.
He said Union Baseball Association officials volunteered to run concessions.
Concessions are a major source of income for cities that own ballfields, Hooper said.
“You got 32 teams, 35 teams, you got 400 kids in there on the weekend, 400 families,” he said. “They’re going to be buying whatever you happen to be selling at the concession stand — hot dogs, hamburgers, fries, beer.”
Beer sales are the “nature of the beast” at tournaments, with most parks in St. Louis selling it, Hooper said.
“I can tell you in Kirkwood, beer sales were really the money maker, and that was the margin and the answer to help maintain their park,” he told the board. “I’m not an advocate one way or the other on alcohol sales in the parks ... I just know the financials behind it.”
Pohlmann would like to partner on alcohol sales with either a civic organization or business that already has a liquor license and would only need to get an additional permit for catering. He said that will take two to three weeks.
“Then we figure out some plan with that civic organization or business on how we will split the profits,” he said.
Pohlmann would like the profits to go toward the following year’s fireworks display.
Strong Demand
With a limited number of fields, Hooper is having to cut up to 100 teams that would normally be able to play from tournaments. Events that would usually be at a single site are being played across the metro area.
“If it was really up to me, I probably would have scrapped 2020, because I’m done with it,” Hooper said, laughing. “But I’ve got to keep plowing forward.”
More hotel rooms in Union would likely help it get more tournaments, Hooper said. Artificial turf on fields, which drain better, also would help, but those are expensive to install.
Holding tournaments would be the latest step in the reopening of parks for Union. After voting to not open ballfields and keep facilities like basketball and tennis courts closed at its May 4 meeting, the board reversed course June 1 and voted to authorize Pohlmann to reopen outdoor sports facilities, including ballfields and the city pool.
The city also canceled park events, like Founders Day, though early June. But it will now have future events like the July 3 fireworks.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to showcase our facilities and bring some economic impact to our local business people here — restaurants, fast food, gas stations, motels,” Alderman Paul Arand said. “I think it would be a great thing for the community.”
After the meeting, Pohlmann addressed possible concerns about the city inviting teams from around the region to play baseball, while the Splash-N-Swimplex will be limited to only Union residents. He said the pool, which normally holds up to 400 people, will be limited to 100 when it opens July 1 to allow for social distancing.
Ballfields, meanwhile, are not being used.
While it was intended to hold tournaments, Veterans Park has yet to hold them since it opened in 2017. Union looked at hosting tournaments in 2018 but had to address issues like the coarseness of the dirt at the fields.