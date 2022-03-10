At its Feb. 24, 2020, meeting, the Union Planning and Zoning Commission pushed back a decision on mobile concessions regulations to get more information.
No one realized then exactly how far the regulations, which deal with food trucks, push carts and other temporary food vendors, would be delayed.
The planning board finally reviewed proposed regulations Feb. 28, more than two years later.
“We never really closed it out, we lost interest, and now we’re bringing it back,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told the board.
“And something called COVID happened,” City Attorney Matt Schroeder said.
The discussion on food trucks came up because Union did not have language in its code on temporary structures, Zimmermann said. Ultimately, the discussion will include different types of structures and businesses, including sales trailers at car lots and vendor tents.
“We’re seeing more and more, so as time goes on, we have to better define how we are going to work with those type of entities,” he said.
But food vendors were up first. Among the proposed rules are requirements that food trucks and other vendors stay clear of sidewalks and allow safe passage for both cars and pedestrians. They cannot block streets, alleys, driveways, loading zones or accessible parking spaces.
Food trucks may not operate within 1,000 feet of a city-sponsored special event, unless they have permission to be part of the event, like Founders Day or Wingfest. They must have a city business license to take part in a city event.
Food trucks also must not sell within 500 feet of an existing restaurant.
Any food truck parked on private property must have written permission from the property owner. They also must sell on a paved lot.
Food trucks also have to pass any inspections from the Franklin County Health Department, as well as any fire or building inspections that are required. They also must be licensed for the road.
Food trucks must dispose of any trash and cooking oil in a “proper manner” and provide trash cans to customers, according to the proposal. And they would have a five-minute limit to stop in residential districts, which Zimmermann said was put in to allow for ice cream trucks.
License fee
The one area where the planning board added to the city suggestions was on the city’s proposed $100 annual license fee. That would be on top of a fee of $75 per year, or $25 per event, charged by Franklin County. The planning board voted to recommend the proposal with an option of a $25 per event license fee, if a food truck owner does not want to pay the annual fee.
Though everyone voted for the proposal, there was discussion on how to do the per event fee.
“If somebody comes down from St. Louis County just for our event once a year, they’re never going to use it more than that one time,” said commission member Steve Campbell. “I think it’s more fair to give them that option.”
Zimmermann said it was important to have a substantial fee because city employees usually work on each request for an hour.
“We go back to look at why we require a business license,” he said. “Typically, it’s because we want to know who is selling what to the people. We want to make sure that they’ve been inspected by the health department. We want to make sure that the ice cream guy does not have a criminal record that concerns children.”
The regulations still need approval from the Union Board of Aldermen.
Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said the annual fee encourages vendors to come to Union more than one time. “I also agree that when you’re trying to get them started, $100 is a heck of a headwind if they’re only going to clear $500 on that weekend,” he said.
Washington charges $500 per year or $125 quarterly for a food truck license.