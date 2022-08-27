Union city officials are in discussions to continue to use First Baptist Church’s lot as the city’s commuter parking lot.
The lease agreement, first signed in 2012 and extended in 2017, is set to expire this year.
While the church previously requested that the city repave its parking lot, the agreement discussed at the Aug. 15 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting had more modest requests. The agreement calls for the city to pay to add asphalt to where the edge of the driveway exiting the lot has cracked, to pay for electricity on a new light fixture to be added to the west end of the lot, to work with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) to remove trees from the right-of-way with Highway 50, and to facilitate the removal of trees adjacent to the parking lot that screen the west end of the lot from view.
“They’re going to install a light fixture, and we’re going to just pay the Ameren bill, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said.
In return, the church will accept a new five-year agreement for the city to use the lot, Schmieder said.
The committee unanimously voted to recommend the agreement.
“They, obviously, would love for us to pave their parking lot, but they, kind of, knew it was a non-starter,” he said.
One challenge could be getting MoDOT to remove the trees, which Schmieder said the city could have to push the agency to do.
Removing tress would open up the area and help alleviate security issues the city has had with the back side of the lot, Schmieder said. “Between that and the light shining on it, hopefully we can stop some of the loitering and some of the other issues,” he said.
“Friday and Saturday night it gets pretty bad,” Alderman Robert Marquart added.
Security issues are among the reasons the city considered giving up its agreement for the commuter lot. Aldermen even discussed using the lot in front of the City Auditorium, which hasn’t seen as much use since City Hall moved out in 2020, as the new commuter lot.
At a November 2020 meeting, officials discussed complaints to the city about drivers doing “burnouts” in the commuter lot and creating other noise violations.
Schmieder said he plans to put the agreement into an ordinance for final approval by the full Board of Aldermen at its September meeting.
