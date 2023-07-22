Union is considering joining Franklin County in assessing a $4 per case court fee to help a planned domestic violence shelter.
Franklin County commissioners voted in February to increase court costs by between $2 and $4 dollars on a variety of court cases to support the operations of Turning Point Advocacy Services, which now has a shelter northwest of Warrenton and would like to open one in Franklin County.
Commissioners also tentatively voted in December to award $620,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to help build the shelter. Turning Point is now seeking funds to operate the shelter.
Associate Circuit Judge Joseph Purschke asked members of the Union Board of Aldermen for similar assistance through the city’s municipal court at the board’s July 10 meeting.
“That is, unfortunately, our closest domestic violence shelter,” Purschke, who was there as a board member for Franklin County Turning Point, said of the Warren County facility. “We’re part of an organization that is now trying to build a domestic violence shelter here in Franklin County. We don’t know exactly where yet.”
Turning Point has yet to receive the federal money from Franklin County, Purschke added.
“Turning Point will not accept the funds unless and until we Franklin Countians show that we can raise enough capital to help offset a lot of the operating expenses,” Purschke explained. “That’s a pretty prudent thing to do if you’re an organization like Turning Point, not just build it, but you’ve got to have the funds, obviously, to operate it.”
Purschke is asking area cities to dedicate $4 per each municipal case filed to the county’s domestic violence fund. “The check would be made every month from the city to the county, and then at the end of the year, the county can earmark those funds, direct those to the local providers that provide domestic violence services, places like Turning Point, and also ALIVE,” Purschke said, referring to Alternatives to Living in Violent Environments, which provides counseling, emergency shelter and other services to domestic abuse victims and children.
The domestic violence fund has some money now but not enough to operate a full-time shelter, Purschke said.
Union City Attorney Matt Schroeder asked Purschke if state statute allows city municipal courts to dedicate fees to domestic violence funds.
“It absolutely does,” Purschke replied, citing RSMo 488.607, which refers to “Additional surcharges authorized for municipal and associate circuit courts for cities and towns having shelters for victims of domestic violence.”
“I thought it did, but I just wanted to make sure that we could do that,” Schroeder replied.
Aldermen voted unanimously to move discussion of the proposed domestic violence fee to one of their committees for further discussion.
“I know from years in law enforcement, it’s always been a challenge to find some motels in the past, all kinds of things to try and protect people,” Alderman Russell Rost said. “I think the county’s large enough that this is probably a very underfunded need.”
