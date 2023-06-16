Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann is asking members of the city’s Park Advisory Board to inspect and assess the largely dormant Clearview Park.
The 22.8 acre park, located at 1051 Clearview Drive, features a steep cliff overlooking the Bourbeuse River. But aside from a scout who recently built bat houses there for his Eagle Scout project, not much work has been done there in recent years. The city does not budget money to maintain it as it does for other parks.
“It has been a topic with our insurance company, the hazards, with the cliff with the dropoff,” Pohlmann said. “I don’t know what the best course of action is.”
Pohlmann asked Park Board members to visit the park during their June 1 meeting because the city is considering placing signs to warn park users of potential dangers, Pohlmann said. “Should we say that people should enter at their own risk?”
While the park has trails, Pohlmann said they are not established trails built by the city. They are also not for users with all-abilities.
“They’re very hard to navigate,” he said. “They’re uneven ground. It’s not a manicured trail by any means.”
Now the city is determining how to move forward. “I think that if we wanted to make that more manicured, and something that we have to maintain to do that, that’s going to be a much higher cost,” he said.
Parks department staff does clean up trash in the park and has removed trees that become a problem, Pohlmann said. “But we don’t treat it as our other parks, where we are there daily, cleaning it and maintaining it, grooming it,” he said.
With other needs in the park system, large scale improvements at Clearview are not planned anytime soon.
“At the top of my mind is the large (City Park) pavilion,” Pohlmann said of department priorities. “And then behind that would be the facilities at Clark-Vitt hill. We’d have the surfacing of the tennis courts, and Clearview might be No. 4.”
Like Clearview, Clark-Vitt Park, located near Union High School, is on a wooded hill. The city is looking at creating a less steep trail and improving the park’s disc golf course. But efforts to improve Clark-Vitt Park have been slowed in recent years because of a lack of funding.
The recent bat project in Clearview Park was completed by Kalki Devos, who was a Life Scout in Boy Scout Troop 442, Pohlmann said.
Devos previously said he wanted to build a new bat colony after the new Bourbeuse River bridge near Clearview Park destroyed some rock cliffs that serve as bat habitat.
