A $30 million industrial project that could create around 80 jobs is considering coming to Union, though officials stress the project is far from certain.
“I can’t talk in details about who it is, what it is, things like that,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told the Board of Aldermen at its Monday, July 10, meeting.
The company considering the project is seeking incentives from the state government, Zimmermann said. It asked the city to notify the Board of Aldermen before taking that step.
While Zimmermann notified aldermen about the possible project, no action was required from the board.
On Wednesday, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder, who oversees economic development for Union, said the company is still very early in the process. He added that Union regularly reaches this point with businesses, but this one is unusual in requesting to notify aldermen before seeking state incentives.
“They said it needed to happen,” he said of notifying aldermen.
Usually, Union talks to the Missouri Department of Economic Development and a company simultaneously when looking to help bring businesses to Union, but this one has been different, Schmieder said. “We’re not involved at this stage of the project,” he said. “We’ve been notified about it, but they’ve got a consultant who’s kind of working on it.”
The discussions with the company are in their “infancy” stages, Schmieder said. “At this point in the game, we would normally not be disclosing anything,” he said. “That’s where we’re in a little bit of unchartered territory. Because this is so early, this is not normally when we would release anything.”
Schmieder said he cannot put a number on how likely the project is to happen in Union. “It’s like going on a road trip, and you’re on the first mile,” he said.
Schmieder declined to discuss potential sites for the project.
The city and the Union Development Corp. (UDC) have been marketing the last large site in the Union Corporate Center industrial park. The 37-acre site was recently cleared of some vegetation so it would have at least 25 acres available for development.
Schmieder has not heard anything about whether the company would want additional economic incentives from the city or UDC should it receive them from the state.
“We’re not really disclosing anything, other than there’s somebody who’s interested in coming here,” he said. “That’s every day and Tuesday. Seven days a week I’ve got people calling that are interested in coming here, it’s just trying to figure out, ‘OK, so what are they asking for and what can we do? And how do we make it work?’ ”
A Department of Economic Development spokesperson declined to comment, saying all information on a project is confidential until the announcement phase is reached.
