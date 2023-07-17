Union Corporate Center
A $30 million industrial project that could create around 80 jobs is considering coming to Union, though officials stress the project is far from certain.

“I can’t talk in details about who it is, what it is, things like that,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told the Board of Aldermen at its Monday, July 10, meeting.

