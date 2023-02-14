A nearly sold out crowd turned out to dance, kiss and hear two comedians riff on small town life, at the Union Parks and Recreation Department’s 21st annual Valentines Dinner & Comedy Show.
Saturday’s event had a capacity of 240 people in the City Auditorium and officials said 237 people attended the show, which featured two Chicago-area comedians, Larry “Uncle Lar” Reeb and Jim Flannigan. The comedians performed extended sets to fill the 90-minute comedy portion of the event after a third comic, Nicholas Cuvar, of St. Louis, failed to show up. Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said he called Cuvar five minutes before his scheduled set to learn Cuvar thought the event was on Feb. 17. Cuvar is known for joking about being blind in his comedy.
“It went pretty smooth, especially considering the comedian that didn’t show up,” Pohlmann said. “The other two comedians filled in the time very well, I thought.”
In his set, Flannigan poked fun at the Union event, mocking the temporary stage set up on the gymnasium floor, which had a backdrop of a fake brick wall. The backdrop covered a real brick wall.
“You think of the big three events in comedy, it’s Saturday Night Live, hosting the Oscars and the Union Valentines Day Party,” he said. “Some of you clapped to hearing that.”
Flannigan asked attendees who came the farthest, with one man saying he is visiting from Boston.
The Valentines event had to deal with a cancellation of a comedian as recently as 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic limited attendance to 96 people. But the show’s promoter was able to find replacement comedians after scheduled headliner Bob Jay dropped out with plenty of notice. Jay was back to headline the 2022 comedy show.
“He got sick and the booker filled somebody else in,” Pohlmann said.
Ticket prices for the Valentines Dinner & Comedy Show increased to $45 this year, from $40 in 2022. That was the first increase since 2015.
Along with the comedy show, attendees enjoyed a buffet dinner. With the bar opening at 6 p.m. and a dance with a disc jockey after the comedy, people could spend up to six hours at the event.
“People were on the dance floor until midnight,” Pohlmann said.
One popular new feature at the comedy show was a kissing booth, where couples could get photos together or with a pet. The booth raised $206 for Crossed Paws, a Sullivan-based organization that donates items to animal rescue groups in the area.