Union Valentines Comedy Show
Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

A nearly sold out crowd turned out to dance, kiss and hear two comedians riff on small town life, at the Union Parks and Recreation Department’s 21st annual Valentines Dinner & Comedy Show.

Saturday’s event had a capacity of 240 people in the City Auditorium and officials said 237 people attended the show, which featured two Chicago-area comedians, Larry “Uncle Lar” Reeb and Jim Flannigan. The comedians performed extended sets to fill the 90-minute comedy portion of the event after a third comic, Nicholas Cuvar, of St. Louis, failed to show up. Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said he called Cuvar five minutes before his scheduled set to learn Cuvar thought the event was on Feb. 17. Cuvar is known for joking about being blind in his comedy.

