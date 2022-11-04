2022 Valentines Comedy Show
Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

Union’s annual Valentines Comedy Show may cost more to attend in 2023.

The city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee, made up of members of the board of aldermen, recommended the request for the ticket increase to $45 from $40 at its Oct. 17 meeting. It is expected to go before the full board of aldermen in November.

Tags