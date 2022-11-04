Union’s annual Valentines Comedy Show may cost more to attend in 2023.
The city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee, made up of members of the board of aldermen, recommended the request for the ticket increase to $45 from $40 at its Oct. 17 meeting. It is expected to go before the full board of aldermen in November.
“The last time we raised the ticket price was in 2015,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. “We raised it from $35 to $40.”
The money goes toward both dinner for attendees and the cost of securing comedians, Pohlmann said.
“I do not have any projected cost on the catering,” he said. “But I do suspect that it is going to be higher than it has been in previous years.”
The cost of the comedians is similar to previous years, Pohlmann said. “There’s always a slight variation, depending on the specific comedian,” he said.
Headlining the Feb. 11, 2023, show will be Chicago-based comedian Larry Reeb. According to his website, Reeb is “the wise-cracking black sheep, politically incorrect relative everyone knows,” whose “sharp wit was custom built to handle hecklers.”
Also performing will be Jim Flannigan, a “clean comedian,” who is also from Chicago, according to the website for the Funny Business Agency. He is the co-host of the podcast “What Do We Know?” with Hari Rao.
Opening the show will be St. Louis-based Nicholas Cuvar, who discusses his blindness in his comedy.
Pohlmann said this is the first time all three comedians have appeared at the annual Union event.
Tickets for the event go on sale Dec. 1.
This year’s comedy show will have 40 tables of six people each, or 240 total tickets, available, Pohlmann said.
The comedy show sold 34 tables in 2021.
While renovations to the restrooms and other parts of the City Auditorium are planned, Pohlmann hopes they will not impact the Valentines Comedy Show. Members of the board of aldermen plan to discuss the scope and schedule of the renovations at their Dec. 7 Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee meeting.
“After that meeting we’ll probably have more specifics on what the plan of the project is and the scope,” he said. “And then we would be able to set a project construction start date. But we have some things like the comedy show that are already scheduled and planned. It is going to be my request that we do not start the construction until after the events that we have pre-set already.”