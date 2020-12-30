Members of the Union Board of Aldermen gave preliminary approval to extending park hours for tennis and sand volleyball.
The courts currently have lights that can be turned on and off by the public. But, since the parks close a half hour after dusk, the lights are technically not supposed to be used unless it is part of a city-sanctioned event.
“That kind of creates a problem, where we’re operating a facility where they can turn the lights on and off but we tell them they can’t be there,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at the Monday, Dec. 21, parks, buildings, development and public service committee meeting. “We need to either remove the ability to turn those lights on and off or make some changes to our ordinances, our policies.”
The committee, made up of aldermen, recommended changing the city’s park hours ordinance to allow an exception for the tennis and sand volleyball courts. If approved by the full board, the courts will be allowed to stay open until 10 p.m.
The decision comes after a recommendation from the park advisory board to allow the tennis and sand volleyball courts to remain open until 10 p.m. each night. Two of the four tennis courts also have lines allowing them to be used for pickleball.
The tennis courts utilize a system to turn the lights on and off using green and red buttons. The volleyball court system is more complicated, but the city plans to improve that before the spring.
Police Chief Andrew Parker was asked if the department has had any complaints about people using the courts after dark.
“It’s been a while since I’ve heard of issues with the lights being left on and nobody down there using the facility,” he said. “It’s been a couple years since I’ve heard about a call to the police station about the lights being on.”
Pohlmann said he has received calls from police officers who have had to tell people to leave the courts because they were there after hours.
“It’s the police officers following the law,” he said. “It really puts the police officers in an awkward situation where they have to tell people to leave, because they’re being told to tell people to leave the parks after dark.”
The sand volleyball courts have been popular with East Central College students in the evening. Pohlmann said they also are popular with a group of people who appear to be in their mid-20s.
“A lot of times I’ll walk past there at night, and they look like they’re having a great time, and it looks like what they should be doing is using the volleyball courts,” he said.