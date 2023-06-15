Union High Class of 1972 makes donation to Care Closet at 2022 reunion
Submitted photo

While the planned class reunion concert for all Union High School alumni will be free, the city of Union is offering table reservations for a fee.

The multi-year class reunion and concert is set for Friday, Aug. 25, at the large pavilion at City Park. Mayor Bob Schmuke, who is helping organize the event, previously told the city’s Park Advisory Board that the concert will feature 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s music from the Fridley Brothers Band from 7 to 11 p.m.

