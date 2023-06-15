While the planned class reunion concert for all Union High School alumni will be free, the city of Union is offering table reservations for a fee.
The multi-year class reunion and concert is set for Friday, Aug. 25, at the large pavilion at City Park. Mayor Bob Schmuke, who is helping organize the event, previously told the city’s Park Advisory Board that the concert will feature 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s music from the Fridley Brothers Band from 7 to 11 p.m.
While Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said the event will be similar to one of the city’s concerts in the park, there will be one major difference. People can reserve picnic tables for $25 at the Union Parks and Recreation Department office at 500 E. Locust St. during regular business hours.
“It’s very similar to what we do with the Valentines Comedy Show or the Rummage Sale,” Pohlmann said of selling tables. “They actually come into the office. There aren’t going to be any online sales, they have to come in and determine what number table.”
The online system the parks department uses for reservations for things like exercise classes does not have the ability for users to pick their own tables, Pohlmann said. That requires people reserving tables to come into the office.
“The way our online reservation system is, there’s no way to determine different distinguishing factors,” he said. “Either you pay to be part of an exercise class or you do not pay for it. You can’t say I want to stand or sit in a specific slot in the exercise class.”
Attendees are still welcome to bring their own chairs for no charge, Pohlmann said.
While people can bring their own food and drinks, some wanted a place to be able to place their food.
“Some of the groups that have asked for (table reservations), they’re going to bring their own chips and dips for that graduating class,” Pohlmann said. “And then that graduating class can put their stuff there at that table.”
Participants at the dance are asked to dress with accessories to identify the decade in which they graduated, with ruby red for the 1950s or earlier, diamond white for the 1960s, gold for the 1970s, silver for the 1980s, emerald green for the 1990s, royal blue for 2000-2009 and neon yellow for the 2010s.
While the event is intended for Union graduates, Schmuke said others are likely to attend.
Organizers plan to collect money at the reunion concert for the city’s park system or Hope Ranch, a nonprofit home and school for children in the foster care system.