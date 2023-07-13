Union City Hall

After two down months in year-over-year city sales tax collections, Union was back in the black in May.

The city brought in $238,734 in May 2023, an 8.9 percent increase over the $219,261 collected in May 2022, according to figures in the agenda packet for the Board of Aldermen’s July 10 meeting. May is the most recent month in which sales tax figures are available.

