After two down months in year-over-year city sales tax collections, Union was back in the black in May.
The city brought in $238,734 in May 2023, an 8.9 percent increase over the $219,261 collected in May 2022, according to figures in the agenda packet for the Board of Aldermen’s July 10 meeting. May is the most recent month in which sales tax figures are available.
Prior to March and April of this year, the last time Union experienced consecutive months of year-over-year declines in sales tax receipts was before the COVID-19 pandemic, in April and May 2019. With sales tax receipts also down in January 2023, the city is trying to reverse a period of three out of four downward year-over-year sales tax months.
Union collected $246,996 in April 2023, down 2.4 percent from the $253,055 collected in April 2022. That was the second consecutive April to see year-over-year declines in sales tax revenue.
In March 2023, Union collected $166,948 in sales tax, down 14.9 percent from $196,081 in March 2022. While March is traditionally a slow sales tax month in Union, the March 2023 numbers were the lowest the city has seen in any month since $138,854 was collected in September 2021.
City Finance Director Heather Keith expects the upward trend to continue when June sales tax figures are released.
“I think that looking at the trends from the previous years, that it’s going to be up next month,” she told The Missourian. “It looks like the month of June is always up.”
Keith’s assessment of June is correct, at least for the past decade, when figures are available. June sales taxes have been up year-over-year for at least eight consecutive years, rising from $83,653 in June 2014 to $231,297 in June 2022. It is the only month to be up every year over that time period.
Still, it can be difficult to know for sure how sales taxes will go, Keith noted.
“It’s so volatile, like a roller coaster,” she said.
June’s sales tax collection, which are expected to be available in August, will be the final collection for the city’s fiscal year 2022-23. Union appears to be in good position to have at least its ninth consecutive increase in annual sales collection.
With the city collecting $2.46 million in sales taxes the first 11 months of fiscal year 2022-23 and $2.57 million raised during all of fiscal year 2021-23, Union needs to only collect $121,091 to surpass last fiscal year’s total. The last time the city had a monthly collection that low was September 2017.
