The sandblasting of Union’s Splash-N-Swimplex pool will cost much more than originally anticipated.
The Union Board of Aldermen approved a $24,375 agreement with Franklin County Mobile Blasting LLC, of Leslie, to sandblast the concrete floor and wall of the pool at a Dec. 13 meeting. The bid was substantially less than the only other bid the city received from TMI Coatings, of St. Paul, Minnesota, which came it at $74,600.
“This is something that periodically has to happen to remove all the old paint and caulking and different materials that build up on the pool,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told aldermen at their Dec. 5 Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee meeting.
Pohlmann was asked why TMI’s bid was so much higher. He said he was not sure, but that it could have to do with it being based so far away. TMI’s website said it also has an office in St. Louis.
“It was not a company that had contacted us prior to (bidding), I think they just made a bid after they saw the data from the request for proposal,” he said.
Still, the winning bid was nearly five times higher than the original budgeted amount of $5,000. Pohlmann said he worked with city Finance Director Heather Keith to move money from other accounts to cover the higher than expected cost.
Pohlmann said the estimate was made based on initial contacts.
Sandblasting is usually done on the pool every five to 10 years, said Pohlmann, who started as parks director in 2020 but was on the city’s park board for years before that. He said the pool has been sandblasted before but was not sure when the last time was.
“We paint the pool every other year, so then you get layers and layers (of paint), and sometimes it’s not stabilizing properly,” he said.
Pohlmann said Friday that the contractor wanted to do the sandblasting, which is expected to take two days, this week, but the cold weather delayed it. He now expects the sandblasting to be performed in early 2023.
Pohlmann said the contractor uses a medium that can’t get wet before it hits the surface of the pool.
“We need to get water out of the base of the pool,” Pohlmann said. “But it’s best to leave that in there whenever the ground is freezing. So we’re going to have to wait until things thaw out a little bit.”
The only other major work coming up during the pool’s offseason is the replacement of some signs, Pohlmann explained.
“They say the same stuff, it’s just new signs,” he added.