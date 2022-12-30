Union Splash-N-Swimplex
Buy Now

The sandblasting of Union’s Splash-N-Swimplex pool will cost much more than originally anticipated.

The Union Board of Aldermen approved a $24,375 agreement with Franklin County Mobile Blasting LLC, of Leslie, to sandblast the concrete floor and wall of the pool at a Dec. 13 meeting. The bid was substantially less than the only other bid the city received from TMI Coatings, of St. Paul, Minnesota, which came it at $74,600.

Tags