Some employees in the Union City Auditorium have been without heating or air conditioning since October.
The system failed after a cassette in the heating and cooling system went out. The system covers the city parks department office on the main floor and the former engineering office on the upper floor.
City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said the part was replaced but was then unable to communicate with the rest of the system.
Another company came in and found that a compressor had failed outside. Zimmermann said the cost for the repairs, estimated at $19,000, was submitted to MIRMA, the city’s self-insurance pool, but for now, Union will have to pay and wait to be reimbursed.
Zimmermann alerted the Union Board of Aldermen at its Jan. 10 meeting.
Aldermen voted to allow the city to spend the money to replace the compressor, with hopes of being reimbursed.
The system was installed in 2014, according to previous Missourian reporting. Prior to that, the gymnasium was not air conditioned, and its boiler system required some offices to use space heaters to keep warm in winter.
“That was a great improvement, putting the system in,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. “But, with a building that was built in 1938, you have a very limited scope of improvements you can do.”
The main parks office has been without heating or air conditioning since October, Pohlmann said. The auditorium has four “zones,” each with its own ductless system. The building’s basement, gymnasium and Pohlmann’s office continue to have heating and cooling.
The old engineering office has largely not been used since City Hall moved down Locust Street in summer 2020.
The heating and cooling system for the auditorium is a “unique” ductless system, which is difficult to get repair people to come look at, Pohlmann said, adding that the money to repair the heating and cooling system makes up a large portion of the parks department’s building maintenance budget.
The process to fix the system has lasted three months and counting partly because the city first had to get three vendors to bid for the project, Pohlmann said.
“A few people came and said we have no idea how to work on this or what to do,” he said.
Then the company that was brought in had issues and had to call its distributor to come out and work on the problem, and it still has not been resolved, Pohlmann said.
City workers have been helped by Union municipal government’s protocols for dealing with COVID-19. Pohlmann said employees are allowed to move phones into other rooms in the building and work off laptop computers on frigid days.
But Program Coordinator Angie Breeden and Recreation Coordinator Joey Rumpell like staying in the main office, where they can easily talk with customers, Pohlmann said. “They want to be able to see them and help them,” he said. “They’ve just been wearing warm clothes and dealing with it.”
Veterans Park transformer
The city had to spend another $15,800 because of a transformer that was damaged when Ameren Missouri was connecting power in the Veterans Memorial Park area to that in the Union Corporate Center industrial park.
Power to the park was cut off during the work, then a breaker tripped when power was turned back on and a transformer serving city buildings in the park failed.
The city hopes to be reimbursed for the transformer by the insurance company, as well, Zimmermann said.
The outage took down street and sports field lights, as well as power to concession stands, Pohlmann said.
It took a while to replace the transformer because the city wanted to use a unit identical to the old one, Pohlmann said.
“If we went with a different model, we could have gotten it faster,” he said. “But that’s not a very old park, and I wanted to stay consistent with the system that was designed for that building.”
Before the transformer was replaced, the city used a temporary transformer to power lights for soccer games in late fall, Pohlmann said.