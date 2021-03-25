Despite paying to equip the board of aldermen’s meeting room with video capabilities, Union city officials are unsure if they want to record the meetings for the public.
“It’s ready to go,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said of the camera pointing directly at the board members at the meeting of their March 15 parks, buildings, development and public service committee meeting. “The question is how do you want to use it?”
The city currently broadcasts some meetings on Zoom. But those use only one small camera for all the aldermen in attendance, which makes it difficult to hear some of them speak.
Schmieder wanted to get the aldermen’s opinions on what to do with the video equipment before moving forward.
One possibility is live broadcasting the meetings on the city’s Facebook page or recording the meetings and posting them to its YouTube channel the next morning, Schmieder said.
The mounted camera is capable of rotating and zooming in.
“Typically you would need somebody back there to run it if you want to pan and scan,” Schmieder said. “Even if we were on static and record, we would be mic’d up, and it would pick up 99 percent of what’s going on.”
Pros expressed about using Facebook Live included not having to go back and upload the meetings, while using YouTube was seen as a positive for people who don’t use Facebook.
“YouTube is very easy to archive. It’s very easy to get the file,” Schmieder said.
Another topic discussed was archiving the meeting videos for public records purposes. Schmieder said Union already is paying $1,800 a year to archive its Facebook posts through a program called ArchiveSocial, and that would be used to archive meetings on the Facebook page.
The city also could post the YouTube videos on Facebook, Alderman Robert Marquart pointed out. That would help draw people to the city’s YouTube channel.
“Each one of our (Facebook) pages has a broad audience. No disrespect to our YouTube channel, but they have no audience,” Schmieder said.
No decision was made on whether to use the camera for any meetings, or whether it should just be for the monthly voting meetings or also include committee meetings, where much of the board’s deliberation takes place.
“We have the capability, but there’s no requirement that you do that,” Alderman Karen Erwin said.
Schmieder did not know how much the city paid for the video equipment. He said the city did not receive any reimbursement for the request, since it was part of the construction project for the new city hall, which opened in July 2020.
Earlier this year, Franklin County commissioners denied a request from the city of Pacific to be reimbursed for $13,651 for video equipment that allows the city to broadcast its meetings live online.