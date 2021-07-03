While Franklin County area communities saw modest growth in the last decade, Union’s population sprouted 16.5 percent, according to a population expert from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
City leaders see the growth as a result of their efforts to attract businesses and families.
Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder, who also leads Union’s economic development, credits the growth to the recent construction of several retirement communities and a focus by the city on “rooftops and jobs.”
“Rooftops is new residential development, which means new residents with the new housing,” he said. “And then, obviously, new jobs, trying to create new opportunities for folks to come out and build a life for themselves.”
As a whole, Franklin County grew by 3 percent over the last decade, the 19th-fastest growing county in Missouri. Mark White, an associate professor who works with MU Extension, said Union’s population growth compares with 2 percent growth in Washington and 3 percent growth in Pacific.
Schmieder said it was rewarding to see the city’s population increase.
“It means that what we’re doing is working,” he said. “We kind of knew, but it somewhat validates going to work every day and really trying to create those opportunities. The residents are our first priority, and I think it shows.”
White has used reports from the U.S. Census Bureau to analyze how Missouri’s population has changed over the past decade, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Union also has worked closely with the Union R-XI School District and East Central College to make the city a more attractive place.
“If you have good schools, good jobs, they go hand in hand with people wanting to live there,” Schmieder said.
New or growing businesses like Volpi Foods, Heat and Control, Buddeez Manufacturing and Silgan Plastic Food Containers have helped the city grow, Schmieder said. But it’s not just the larger companies that help the city.
“I also think that we have a lot of small businesses, too, that may only have 10 employees,” he said. “But those 10 live in the local area and make Union their home. Being business-friendly both to small businesses and the big guys kind of sets us up nicely.”
Union Mayor Bob Schmuke also credits developers who are building homes in Union.
“We’ve got area to expand, and I think that’s a lot of it — just having area where housing can be built,” he said.
Although Union has done some voluntary annexation in recent years, Schmieder said it was nothing that would contribute to the kind of growth the city is seeing.
But Union continues to see people move to areas east of downtown that were annexed before Schmuke joined the board of aldermen 20 years ago.
“St. Andrews Place (subdivision) and places like that are still growing,” Schmuke said. “A lot of the subdivisions that were growing (20 years ago) are still growing now.”
Schmieder said he can’t say what sets Union apart from other cities because he doesn’t dwell on what other cities are doing. “I’m trying to create those neighborhoods, create those communities and, at the same time create, the job opportunities,” he said.
Schmuke hopes to see continued growth over the next decade. “That’s always our goal is to keep growing,” he said. “With our new numbers, hopefully we’ll be able to attract some nice commercial development.”