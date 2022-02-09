City of Union employees could be getting $1,500 extra in each of the next two years — most of it courtesy of the federal government.
The federal American Rescue Plan Act allows yearly payments of up to $1,500 for employees, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told aldermen at Monday’s Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee meeting. To be eligible, employees can make only one and a half times the average wage in their county.
For Franklin County, that means, to receive the extra money, the maximum pay is $64,428, or 150 percent of $42,950, Zimmermann said, making 44 of Union’s 60 city employees eligible for the extra pay.
Zimmermann recommended that only full-time current city employees receive the extra pay, and aldermen agreed.
“What this could potentially create is, within departments, you could have somebody that’s making $1,000 less than that and a person making $1,000 more,” he said. “The person making less is going to get it. The one making more will not get it. We have potential that we could create some friction within the departments by offering this. However, that is the language in the act.”
Zimmermann recommended the board of aldermen approve the request soon, so the city can get the pay out quickly.
“We have a lot of employees that make significantly less than $64,000 a year,” he said. “Inflation has been particularly bad this year. This would help them.”
The extra pay is taxable.
Only hourly employees are eligible for the extra pay from the federal stimulus money. But Finance Director Heather Keith said the city could give the 16 remaining employees $1,500 from Union’s general fund or another city fund.
“All the cities that we did research on paid every employee,” said Keith, who is among the employees not eligible for the stimulus money. “They didn’t pick and choose.”
Giving the extra pay to the other 16 employees would take about $24,000 from city coffers, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said.
Aldermen agreed to Keith’s suggestion and plan to vote on a budget amendment to allow for the extra pay for all employees at their Feb. 14 meeting.
“I’m of the opinion that I think everybody should get it,” Alderman Karen Erwin said.