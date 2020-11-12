City of Union employees are used to getting a bit more money around the holidays. This year, it will be slightly more than it’s been in the past.
Members of the city’s personnel, finance and public works committee recommended increasing the amount each employee received to $350 from the $300 they have received in recent years.
“I think this year, with everybody having to jump through hoops and do so many things differently, our police officers, our parks department, just everybody,” Alderman Karen Erwin said. “I would like them to raise that.”
The city also has saved money because it hasn’t had a separate city engineer since Jonathan Zimmermann took over as city administrator in June, Erwin said. Union is in the process of filling that position and had one applicant as of the Nov. 2 meeting.
Union also has not had a public works director since Kayla Stephens resigned in March.
The city calls the move a one-time pay increase for future work that employees might do. City Attorney Matt Schroeder said the city cannot legally give bonuses.
The extra pay is typically given to Union’s 65 employees at a holiday luncheon, Finance Officer Heather Keith said.
The one-time increase is on top of pay increases of up to 3 percent in the 2020-21 budget.
The city has been seeing positive year-over-year sales tax receipts. But for the first time since the pandemic started in March, sales tax receipts dropped in September compared to September 2019, though the difference was only two-tenths of a percentage point.
This September, city sales tax receipts were $137,146.24, $246.45 less than last September. That comes a month after August sales tax receipts increased by 21.3 percent year over year.