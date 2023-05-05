A Union church has been giving visitors a lesson on what they can do to help save the planet in recent weeks.
The Green Team at Zion United Church of Christ, 115 S. Washington Ave., set up a display showing tips like using recycled or bamboo toilet paper, wooden disposable spoons or a laundry ball that is designed to eliminate the need for plastic detergent containers. “It costs $20 and it’s good for 1,000 loads of wash,” said Norma Klemme, part of the 10-member Green Team.
Many people are not aware of all the eco-friendly products that are available, said Green Team member Dr. Lee Parks.
“For a lot of people, it’s just letting them know these products exist,” she said.
Green Team members hope to show people what they can personally do to help prevent a climate catastrophe, said Barbara Horter, another Green team member. The display was available after the Sunday church service the last few weeks as part of the celebration around Earth Day, which was April 22.
“We need to take care of the earth and make a change to what we’re doing,” she said. “It’s the only earth we’ve got.”
Also available were several news stories about the climate crisis, as well as a suggested letter people can send to legislators about dealing with climate change. Among the action items the letters call for are an elimination of concentrated animal feeding operations, where thousands of cows, pigs and other livestock can be in a feeding area. They also ask to stop the cutting of old growth forests, which they say will help keep trees absorbing carbon dioxide, to reduce or eliminate the use of plastic and stop the process of fracking in oil and gas drilling, as well as drilling in the Arctic.
“It’s possible to get off the fossil fuels, but it’s so engrained in us,” Klemme said.
People can also write their own letters to elected officials, Klemme added. “They might not like what I’ve said here,” she said.
At 91, Klemme credits “God’s grace” with allowing her to continue fighting for the planet. She has been part of the Green Team for about 12 years. In past years, the Green Team has planted trees in city parks.
“The trees are a big thing, because it’s money you have to raise to buy these things,” Klemme said.
The church also collects aluminum cans and other recyclable items and gives the money it raises to charity. Since 2021, it has raised $400 this way, including $105 going to Hope Ranch, $50 for Emmaus Homes and $30 for Your Other Mother.