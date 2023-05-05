A Union church has been giving visitors a lesson on what they can do to help save the planet in recent weeks.

The Green Team at Zion United Church of Christ, 115 S. Washington Ave., set up a display showing tips like using recycled or bamboo toilet paper, wooden disposable spoons or a laundry ball that is designed to eliminate the need for plastic detergent containers. “It costs $20 and it’s good for 1,000 loads of wash,” said Norma Klemme, part of the 10-member Green Team.

Tags