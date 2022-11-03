The city of Union and First Baptist Church are making changes to a proposed extension of an agreement that allows the city to keep a commuter parking lot on the church parking lot, located at 801 Highway 50.
Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder told the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee in August that the church planned to build a light fixture on the lot, which the city would pay the electic bill for. But now the church has installed one new light and wants the city to install a “spotlight” on an existing lightpole. “To try to highlight the area toward the back (of the lot), that doesn’t have a whole lot of light to it,” Schmieder explained at the committee’s Oct. 17 meeting.
The church is no longer requesting the city pay the electric bill on the lights. “It’s the reverse of what I reported on the last time,” he said.
Schmieder said they have discussed two options for lights, one traditional set of two spotlights to go on an existing pole, which would cost an estimated $3,725 including installation. The other option was for a solar-powered light on a new pole in the back of the lot that requires its own pole at a cost of $5,400. The figure does not include the costs for the pole base or installation.
Hooking the new pole into an electric line would require extending the line to the back of the lot, Schmieder said.
Schmieder said the standard lighting for a parking lot is a half foot candle. “We’re nowhere near that on this parking lot, particularly on the far side,” he said.
Schmieder is concerned that if they install the spotlights without the additional light in the back of the lot, they might not achieve the standard lighting throughout the lot.
“I would suggest at a minimum that we install the light on the pole and see how they work,” he said. “Then we can always weigh down the line if we need additional light structures added to that area and if a solar option would be better or a conduit and additional installation.”
Schmieder also discussed removing two trees along Highway 50 near the entrance to the lot that are in Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) right-of-way with officials at the agency, Removing the trees would help make the lot more visible from the highway, helping with security issues the city has had with the back side of the lot, he reported.
“They did say that they might just give the city permission to enter that area and remove them,” Schmieder said. “I said that’s really not our interest. They’re MoDOT’s trees, MoDOT can remove them. So, we’re, kind of, asking them for some help. We’ll see what they come back with.”
The city’s lease agreement on the parking lot, first signed in 2012 and extended in 2017, is set to expire this year. The church initially requested Union repave its entire parking lot but later changed the request to having the city add asphalt to where the edge of the driveway exiting the lot has cracked.
Schmieder called the areas where the asphalt is failing “crocodile skin.” He said they do not yet have an estimate on how much it will cost to make the driveway repairs.
The church also would like snow removal of the lot in the agreement, which the city has included in past agreements, Schmieder said. He said they could remove the snow but on a “very low priority basis.”
No action was taken, but Schmieder planned to get more details and “put numbers to paper.”