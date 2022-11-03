Union City Hall

The city of Union and First Baptist Church are making changes to a proposed extension of an agreement that allows the city to keep a commuter parking lot on the church parking lot, located at 801 Highway 50.

Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder told the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee in August that the church planned to build a light fixture on the lot, which the city would pay the electic bill for. But now the church has installed one new light and wants the city to install a “spotlight” on an existing lightpole. “To try to highlight the area toward the back (of the lot), that doesn’t have a whole lot of light to it,” Schmieder explained at the committee’s Oct. 17 meeting.

