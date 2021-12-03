The Union Parks and Recreation Department is making some changes to the Dec. 10 Children’s Christmas Party in hopes of having smoother operations this year.
Park employees spent part of Wednesday, Nov. 24, making model rope lines in the City Auditorium. They hope that by having organized lines, it will help avoid confusion seen in past years.
“I want to create more of a queue, where there’s an actual rope or chained area where you get into that line and you zigzag back and forth,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said before the walk-through. Pohlmann hopes the organized lines will better control the space and make it clear to people how long the lines are.
“Sometimes the lines were overlapping, so you didn’t know, ‘Is this the line for the face painter? Is this the line for the hot dogs?’ ” he said. “The only line that was certain was the Santa line, and sometimes even that would overflow into the gift line.”
Officials also are considering the possibility of putting activities like the face painter and the balloon artist in rooms in the auditorium other than the gymnasium, where Santa and the gift handout will be. Pohlmann hopes that will help with crowding.
Along with traditional gifts that will be handed out to up to 600 children, which cost the city and its donors between $10 and $15 each, drawings will be held for larger gifts for kids. Parents enter their information on the back of the tickets they receive, which they give back after their child gets their regular gift. A drawing will be held Monday, Dec. 13, and parents will be called afterward if their child wins.
“We’ve been so blessed with donors,” Pohlmann said. “Every year, it’s getting more and more.”
The drawing will be shown on the parks department’s Facebook page. Pohlmann said they are waiting for Monday to hold the drawing so people don’t hang around the auditorium after they’ve taken part in all the Friday activities.
So far, sponsors have raised $7,750 for gifts, parks Program Coordinator Angie Breeden said. That’s $1,500 more than in 2020.
“People and businesses have done amazing this year, which really surprised me due to everything going on in the world today,” she said.
The Children’s Christmas Party is scheduled for 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, in the auditorium at 500 E. Locust St. It follows the Winter Wonderland Parade, which starts at 6 p.m.
The parade will have at least 18 entries this year.
In 2020, the parade was held in a drive-thru format, with gifts handed out to children in cars at the end of the route. The event was held around City Lake last year but returns to its traditional downtown format this year.