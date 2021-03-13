The Union FFA Chapter had a memorable National FFA Week 2021, taking part in several activities Feb. 22-26.
On Monday, Feb. 22, the chapter did a community service activity to help Union’s homeless population. During agriculture classes, students made 450 soup mix packages, donating some to local food pantries and placing others in giving boxes around town.
Students also made blankets for homeless people from plarn, or plastic yarn, from shopping bags. The blankets are resistant to weather, lice and bed bugs. Students also gave out 15 hats, which they made using looms.
Students also wore the colors of International or John Deere, whichever tractor they preferred, and took part in an ag-trivia night.
On Tuesday, Feb. 23, FFA members dressed like farmers and participated in Super Farmer, an activity where a team of two joins in a series of “minute to win it” games geared toward agriculture. It culminated in the Super Farmer Championship that evening.
Wednesday, Feb. 24, chapter members wore their Official Dress and Cherry Pie Day garb. Each member was asked to bring a cherry pie or dessert, which they passed out to teachers and staff. The annual tractor parade, featuring 10 tractors, also was Wednesday.
Students also heard from guest speakers, including Brian Riegel from Riegel Dairy, Kayla Rosen from the Missouri Department of Conservation, Julie Brunkhorst from Trilogy Analytical Laboratory and Sheri Michael from Wild Animal Adventures. The chapter went bowling that evening.
Members wore FFA apparel Thursday, Feb. 25, for barbecues during the day and night.
Friday featured a reward trip to Springfield Underground Mine that has been converted to storage facilities for companies to rent, and currently holds 37 million eggs. After lunch at Incredible Pizza, students were given the choice between visiting PFI Western Store or Bass Pro Outdoor World.
Proficiency Awards
Thirteen Union FFA members took home Agriculture Proficiency Awards at the recent area contest.
First-place winners were Katie Myers, agricultural sales-entrepreneurship; Austin Redhage, beef production-entrepreneurship; Breana Bunch, dairy production-entrepreneurship; Lydia Reed, dairy production-placement; Lexi Hinson, environmental science and natural resource management; Evan Swoboda, nursery operations; Kayla Cox, small animal production and care; Seth Swoboda, vegetable production; Sam Kleekamp, agriculture sales-placement; Mackenzie Lakso, equine science-placement; Brianna Horn; goat production; Grace Sorenson, poultry production; and Tiffany White, service learning.
Taking home second place were Alex Bolzenius, diversified crop production; Brooke Jacquin, forage production; Seth Swoboda, fruit production; Alex Bolzenius, grain production; Autumn Miller, outdoor recreation; and Aaron Minix, specialty animal production.
Taking third place were Haley Taylor, ag mechanics, repair and maintenance; Alysha Brautigam, agricultural processing; Wyatt Davis, agricultural services; Evan Swoboda, diversified horticulture; Colin Prine, forest management. Fourth-place finishers were Carlee Bocklage, agriculture education; Tommy Voss, beef production-placement; and Maddie Cox, diversified agriculture production.