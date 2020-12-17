After initially asking for free use of city of Union facilities for its events, the Union Area Chamber of Commerce has agreed to pay a flat rate of $800.
The money would cover the chamber’s Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, Distinguished Service Awards Banquet in the gymnasium at the auditorium, the use of the large pavilion in City Park for its Member Mingle over the summer and the use of a meeting room in the basement of the auditorium three times a month for the chamber’s board meetings and Lunch & Learn events.
The request was recommended by the city’s personnel, finance and public works committee at its meeting Monday, Dec. 7. An ordinance on the request was then approved by the full board of aldermen at its meeting Monday, Dec. 14.
Based on the city’s current rental fees, what the chamber is asking for would cost a typical renter about $1,625 a year, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said.
Union has been looking at changing some rental rates.
The city’s parks department recently proposed new auditorium rental rates for the public of $600 for two weekend days, plus a $500 deposit.
The former board of aldermen meeting room will rent for $10 per hour, also with a $500 deposit, with a two-hour minimum rental.
Chamber Executive Director Amanda Egli made the request for free use of city facilities before the same committee, which is made up of members of the board of aldermen, at its September meeting. She said the events the chamber would use city facilities for would benefit Union residents and businesses.
City Attorney Matt Schroeder said he would look into the matter further after bringing up the concern that if the city provides free use of its facilities for the chamber, it could have to do it for any charitable organization. The situation was complicated by the city’s permanent position on the chamber’s board, currently held by Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder.
At the September meeting, Committee Chairman Bob Schmuke, who also is president of the chamber board, asked if it was a conflict of interest for him and fellow Aldermen Barbara Laberer and Brian Pickard, also chamber board members, to vote on the issue.
Schroeder responded he didn’t think there was a conflict unless the aldermen personally made a monetary gain from the decision, which he said wasn’t a problem in this case.
Working with other organizations benefits the city, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said after the December committee meeting. “I like that the city is working with organizations that do things that otherwise would have to be done by the city.”