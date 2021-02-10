The Union Area Chamber of Commerce honored those who have made contributions to the community on Saturday, Feb. 6, while an audience of 150 people enjoyed a night out.
The Distinguished Service Awards banquet was one not seen by many in some time. The 20-piece jazz band The Starlighters performed, while guests ate prime rib and sat at tables in the City Auditorium with table cloths and seat covers. In his speech before the awards were handed out, circuit court Judge Joe Purschke joked that only in Union would you see such formality with people drinking Natural Light beer.
“I love my hometown,” he said.
But he noted how COVID-19 has changed things since the 2020 banquet. The chamber had no public sale of tickets, with attendance limited to nominees, officials and their guests, with groups seated separately.
“I’m confident we can go around this room, and every one of you can tell a story about how COVID has changed your life,” he said. “Since last March, every person in this room has certainly been affected in a negative way. Many families, in fact, lost loved ones to this horrible virus.”
Purschke emphasized they were there to celebrate the things that remain constant rather than those things that have changed.
“We’re here to celebrate those virtues and heroes that make the Union area a great place to live, work, learn and raise a family,” he said.
A record 30 nominations were made for the ceremony’s eight categories.
Distinguished Service Award
The Distinguished Service Award went to Amy Wildhaber. The award honors someone 41 or older who has made a great difference in the community.
Wildhaber, a longtime nurse at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan, and her husband created Zac’s Challenge after the death of their son in a 2012 car crash, signing up more than 1,000 organ donors in its first year. Amy Wildhaber also teaches religion at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Neier, and volunteers with the Union Girls Softball Association.
“Through Amy’s selfless acts of kindness and ongoing work, many people are living today due to her perseverance and determination,” chamber Executive Director Amanda Egli said.
Long Haul Service Award
Michael and Patricia Bailey received the Long Haul Service Award, an honor given to people older than 65 who have contributed to the community throughout their life. The Baileys were regularly seen pre-pandemic working the gates at various sporting events and serving at First Baptist Church. Patricia Bailey is a member of the Union R-XI Foundation board and the couple has served as members of the city’s park advisory board and Franklin County Fair board.
“Although 2020 has put a damper on the amount of time Mike and Patty have been able to spend in various areas, this does not take away from the decades of service they have provided to our community,” Egli said.
Business of the Year
Business of the Year winner Sweet Designs by Mandi not only makes popular cupcakes and cookies, but owner Amanda Kuelker also finds time to give back to the community. Kuelker sends treats to Union R-XI School District teachers on their birthdays and made treats for area medical staff before the pandemic. She also provides items to various Union auctions and fundraisers.
Nonprofit of the Year
Families served by Second Blessings Food Pantry, the Nonprofit of the Year, are made to feel comfortable coming forward and asking for help, Egli said. If the organization has leftover food it cannot give to local families, it donates it to local farms to be used in feeding animals and growing crops to make sure it is not wasted.
Outstanding Community Project
Meals for Mercy, organized by Adrienne Bailey of Bailey Insurance Agency, distributed 1,845 meals to health care workers early in the pandemic, earning the Outstanding Community Project Award. The meals, purchased with community donations, helped not only Mercy workers but brought business to local restaurants when they were facing restrictions.
“With the uncertainty that was 2020, Adrienne, along with many others, made the decision to stand up and step in to make sure our community was provided for,” Egli said.
Outstanding Young Person
Eric Schmuke took home the Outstanding Young Person Award, which goes to someone between 21 and 40 who has made a great difference in the community. Schmuke is the longest-serving member of the Franklin County Fair board and also has worked on events like Wingfest, the Piggyback Dash, Relay for Life and the Wildcat Booster Club.
Outstanding Educator
Beaufort Elementary School special education teacher Erin Meyer continued to bring in awards, adding the chamber’s Outstanding Educator to the Emerson Excellence in Teaching honor she recently received. Meyer introduced the school’s Morning Coffee Crew, which helps teach students life skills, and has helped in getting meals to students during the pandemic.
Outstanding Student
Rachel Bolte was named Outstanding Student out of nine nominees, the largest category. She has been class president at Union High School each year there, is a three-time captain of the volleyball team, National Honor Society president, Key Club secretary, and speech and debate team captain. Bolte maintains a 4.0 grade-point average, while volunteering with Special Olympics, elementary schools or at local fairs as a member of 4-H.