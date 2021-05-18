The 18th annual Union Area Chamber of Commerce Sunrise Scramble Golf Tournament is now taking registrations.
The event will be Monday, July 26, at Franklin County Country Club, 6413 Country Club Road in Washington. Check-in for the four-person scramble starts at 7:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
The cost for a team of four to play is $400 or $100 for one player.
The chamber also is selling beverage, koozie and hole sponsorships.
The deadline for players to register is June 12.
Proceeds from the event go to the chamber’s scholarship fund at Union High School.
For more information, call 636-583-8979 or visit unionmochamber.org.