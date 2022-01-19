Less than three months after its former director resigned amid a police investigation, the Union Area Chamber of Commerce has a new leader.
Kathryn Gaither, 35, was selected out of 14 applicants for executive director, after the four finalists were interviewed by a hiring committee. She previously worked as recreation coordinator at ABiLITY, or Developmental Services of Franklin County.
“I’ve spent the last 12 years working in a field where I got to make a difference in the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities,” Gaither said. “Now I get to help grow and make a difference in our community.”
Gaither’s responsibilities at ABiLITY included coaching Special Olympics athletes and running its U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development apartment complex.
“I loved my experience at ABiLITY and I loved working with the children there,” she said. “It was hard to leave them.”
Gaither’s experience at ABiLITY translates to the chamber’s planning of large events. She planned and carried out regular meetings, as well as events with up to 150 people, which required larger venues like an Elks Lodge.
Gaither started Jan. 1, filling the vacancy left by former chamber Executive Director Amanda Egli, who left in the wake of an investigation into possible wrongdoing at the chamber.
Chamber board members notified Union police Oct. 13 about possible theft or fraudulent activity in at least two of the chamber’s accounts, according to the Union Police Department. Detectives reported the chamber’s credit card had been used for personal items, and checks were possibly forged by a 37-year-old Union woman, whom police have not named.
Police searched the woman’s home and the Union Chamber office and seized evidence, police said.
The woman confessed to some of the allegations to officers during an Oct. 14 interview, including buying personal items and one forgery, police said.
The case is still under investigation, Union Police Capt. Rick Neace said last week.
“As soon as we get it all together, it will go to the Franklin County prosecutor,” he said.
Now, Gaither looks to improve the experience for businesses working with the chamber.
“I just need them to give me a chance,” she said. “I’m a new person, a totally different personality.”
To help ensure they don’t have future issues, the board formed a financial committee, said Union Alderman Barbara Laberer, the chamber’s board president.
“The board plans on being more involved,” she said. “We were not very much involved before.”
For now, the main goal is organizing the chamber office and updating and digitizing files. They are also working on making the chamber’s website more user-friendly.
Gaither, a mother of three daughters, is working on chamber events, with the next one the 51st Distinguished Service Awards banquet on Feb. 5. But she said board members did much of the work preparing for the banquet while they ran the office.
“It was 90 percent of the way done before I started,” she said. “They’ve done a good job taking care of it.”
Gaither’s planning and management skills stood out among other applicants, said Laberer, who was recreation coordinator at ABiLITY before Gaither. She said the hiring committee unanimously approved Gaither.
“We were very up front about what a mess this was going to be,” Laberer said.
But that gives Gaither a chance to make the chamber over, she added.
“We’re excited to have her on board,” Laberer said. “We think she is going to be a great asset to our community.”