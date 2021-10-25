The Union Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new executive director in the wake of an investigation.
Chamber board members notified Union Police Oct. 13 about possible theft or fraudulent activity in at least two of the chamber’s accounts, according to a news release from Union Assistant Police Chief Rick Neace. Detectives were assigned to the case and determined the chamber’s credit card had been used for personal items, and checks were possibly forged by a 37-year-old Union woman.
Police searched the woman’s home and the Union Chamber office and seized evidence, Neace said.
The woman, who was not named in the police department’s release, confessed to some of the allegations to officers during an Oct. 14 interview, including buying personal items and one forgery, Neace said. It is not currently known how much money was spent on personal items.
No charges have been filed, Neace said. A report will be submitted to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker’s office once the investigation is complete.
“This will be a lengthy investigation and is ongoing,” Neace said in the press release.
Chamber board member James Schmieder, Union’s assistant city administrator, confirmed Tuesday that Chamber Executive Director Amanda Egli is no longer with the organization as of Oct. 14 but said he could not comment on the investigation.
The chamber’s board is going to continue operations as it prepares to seek a new director, Schmieder said.
“We’re going to work on maintaining the schedule and the events that we have planned,” he said. “The monthly meetings are still going on.”
The next major event the chamber is working on is the Dec. 10 Winter Wonderland Parade, which is held in conjunction with the city parks department’s Children’s Christmas Party. After that, the chamber is scheduled to host its Distinguished Service Awards Banquet on Feb. 5, 2022.
“We’re going to do our best to keep the operations functioning,” Schmieder said. “We should be posting the position in the near future.”
Egli was named chamber executive director in September 2018, according to Missourian archives. Among the new events she organized were a member barbecue, as well as bringing Small Business Saturday to Union.
Outside her chamber duties, Egli organized the Out of the Darkness community walk, which drew more than 1,000 people Sunday in Union. The event sought to bring awareness to suicide prevention and mental health.