Nominations have been announced for the Union Area Chamber of Commerce’s Distinguished Service Awards banquet Feb. 6, 2021.
The nominees are:
Distinguished Service Award: Amy Wildhaber, Katie Schonaerts, Rachel Reagan-Purschke, Robert Brown, Sheila Flowers and Suzy Curnutte.
Long-Haul Service Award: Michael and Patti Bailey and Carol Gruber.
Business of the Year: Sweet Designs by Mandi and Jasper Builders.
Outstanding Educator: Erin Meyer, Dennis Wilson and Sarah Meiners.
Outstanding Student: Alex Kuelker, Colling Gerdel, Blake Ross, Diego Orozco, Luke Smith, Mackenzie Strubberg, Maelee Willingham, Marissa Schollenberger and Rachel Bolte.
Outstanding Young Person: Eric Schmuke, Karen Butterfield, Monica Lawrence and Tyann Marcink Hammond.
Community Project of the Year: Meals for Mercy (Adrienne Bailey) and Christmas Tree Auction (Rachel Reagan-Purschke).
Nonprofit of the Year: Empac Group and Second Blessings Food Pantry.
Dinner at the event begins at 6 p.m., with the awards starting around 6:45 p.m. Contact the chamber to RSVP for the event at director@unionmochamber.org or 636-583-8979 no later than Jan. 27.