Nationally, Arbor Day is celebrated each year on April 29. But in Union, by virtue of a mayoral proclamation, it was celebrated Thursday, Nov. 17.
Officials said there is good reason for having the city’s tree-planting event on a day where temperatures hovered in the low 40s.
“We like to do them this time of year because it, actually, helps the trees survive,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said. “If you plant them in the spring time, around the traditional Arbor Day, you go right into a drought, and it, kind of, gets shocked over the summer time. So you have a much better chance if you plant them while they’re dormant. That gives them a chance to come back in the summer time.”
Schmieder was part of a small group planting five trees around Veterans Memorial Park Thursday. The group included members of the Union Urban Forestry Council, including Craig Small, the city’s arborist and owner of Craig’s Tree Service. Holes for the trees were dug in advance by workers from the Union Parks and Recreation Department.
The tree planters donated their time planting four locust trees near the main entrance to the park on Progress Parkway, as well as a tulip poplar behind the soccer fields. The trees, which were around nine feet tall, were purchased for $500 from Hoffmann Hillermann Nursery & Florist, Washington, the lowest of three bidders.
Among the Urban Forestry Council’s previous projects was planting 20 trees at Veterans Park in 2016, before it opened, according to Missourian archives.
Some trees planted in Veterans Memorial Park, which opened in 2017, have struggled to grow due to soil conditions and vandalism. While the park is surrounded by a forested area, many trees in the park’s interior are around the height of the newly planted trees or shorter.
Schmieder expects these new trees to perform better in the soil at Veterans Park.
“These trees are very tolerant of different types of soils,” he said. “These trees, 10 years from now, will shade this playground.”
With climate change an increasing threat to trees within cities, communities worldwide are trying different approaches, according to the Associated Press. Arborists are looking for non-native species without “invasive tendencies,” said Scott Altenhoff of Oregon’s Urban and Community Forest Program.
Research has shown the shade from mature trees also helps reduce unhealthful “heat islands,” especially in poor neighborhoods, according to AP. President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act infused $1.5 billion into the U.S. Forest Service’s urban tree program — money for cities to do more planting and maintenance.
Union has been part of the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City USA for nine years, Schmieder said.
According to the Arbor Day Foundation’s website, the 3,652 recognized tree cities planted 941,725 trees in 2021.
Officials in Union have planted trees for the last few years. In addition, the city has done a burn project and invasive species removal for trees in Veterans Park in past years.
Last year, the city planted trees at the fairgrounds. It hopes to plant trees at the new park to be used by the St. Louis Live Steamers model train group in 2023.
“The goal is to add trees each year throughout the city park system,” Schmieder said.
The Urban Forestry Council works to make the public aware of the importance of trees, as well as dangers posed to them by invasive species, such as the Bradford pear tree and bush honeysuckle, Schmieder said.
The group also works with developers to prevent clear cutting forested areas.
“We try to encourage preservation or at least replacing trees when they are developed,” Schmieder said.
Bruce Templer, chairman of the Urban Forestry Council, said they have worked on numerous environmental projects, including Operation Clean Stream.
“Anything we can do as individuals to help the environment is something we should do,” he said. “I think that’s how change is going to happen — from the bottom up, not the top down.”