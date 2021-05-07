Several years ago, Union’s National Day of Prayer consisted of a dozen people gathered on the steps of City Hall.
“Nobody knew anything about it, it was never advertised,” Elaine Davis said. “This is a community affair, not just a handful of people. So, I decided to do something about it.”
Twelve years ago, Davis asked the Franklin County commissioners if they could pray outside the Old Courthouse on Union’s square.
“After two years, I got bold enough to ask them if we could have it here (in a courtroom on the third-floor of the courthouse).”
On May 6, about 60 people gathered inside that same courtroom singing worship songs and praying on the 70th anniversary of the National Day of Prayer. This year’s theme was ‘Lord Pour Out Your Love, Life and Liberty.’
Fourteen people prayed at the event for a variety of topics, including government, first responders, education, immigration and the end to abortion and COVID-19.
Jim Tayon, with the Franklin County Honor Flight, prayed for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the presidential administration, asking that “these people will serve with reason, they’ll serve with rationality, with restraint.”
Dave Roemer, of Shiloh Baptist Church, echoed some of those sentiments while praying for Congress, the Supreme Court and federal judges, asking for wisdom for those individuals and “that they let their personal beliefs, their personal agendas fall to the wayside” as they make their decisions.
Before praying on behalf of first responders, retired police officer Mike Joyce, recounted a memory of a 3 a.m to 8 a.m. shift where he was sitting on a hill on Highway A looking out over the city lights.
“I looked up to God and said, ‘I can’t watch all these people.’ ”
Joyce went on to ask for wisdom, courage, safety and a calm mind for first responders.
Tom Keller, head of school at Living Water Academy, prayed for the education system and said after the meeting that prayer and scripture benefitted him personally in his 43 years in education.
Before the closing song, Mary Rose Fox, with Grace Family Church, asked God to comfort those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 and that the doctors and scientists working on vaccines would have the wisdom and skill to develop safe and effective vaccines.
Davis said the goal of the event was to mimic Jesus’s posture of prayer and to pray on behalf of the nation. “If we’re going to be like Christ, he prayed all night, he prayed in the morning ... he prayed anywhere,” Davis said. “We’re only doing this once a year for our country because it (the Bible) says intercede for all those in authority over you.