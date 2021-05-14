The Union Parks and Recreation Department has canceled the youth baseball and softball tournaments it had planned for May, and officials said it’s not looking good for tournaments scheduled for June.
Only two teams had signed up for each of the May 15-16 baseball and the May 22-23 softball tournaments, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. The teams were in different age groups, so no teams would have had an opponent.
“We did not have enough registration for us to execute a tournament,” he said. “And the timeline was getting to the point where we would have to start setting up the infrastructure, scheduling the officials, buying the concessions products, getting the rings for the first prize winners.”
The teams that did sign up for the canceled tournaments have been refunded, he said.
An additional baseball tournament is scheduled for June 19-20, with a softball tournament set for June 26-27, but they currently have no registrations, Pohlmann said.
“With lack of knowledge, that would never work.”
A Facebook post announcing the cancellations received a variety of comments, including one criticizing the city for trying to play host to tournaments on its own instead of using tournament companies, like it did last year.
Pohlmann said he tried to get such companies to return to Union, but they showed little interest once complexes that were closed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic started reopening.
“I would prefer the city not run the tournaments,” Pohlmann said. “We’re not set up as a tournament company. We don’t have that networking. We don’t have the personnel. We don’t have all the things to make it a success. If no one else was going to try to do it, then we could try to do it, but I would rather somebody do it. It’s just no one is wanting to host tournaments out here.”
Assuming the June set of tournaments is canceled as well, Pohlmann said he doesn’t know the answer on what to do to get tournaments at Veterans Memorial Park. The park was designed to host tournaments when it opened in 2017 but never did until 2020. Officials hoped last year’s success would interest companies in coming back.
“It’s all about networking and marketing, for sure,” Pohlmann said. “If I had the network and I knew who, specifically, to market it, I would execute those.”
Union’s parks department advertised the tournaments on websites popular in the field and reached out directly to organizations. They focused on areas in Franklin County and to the west and south, down to Springfield.
“My market, I thought, would be the entry-level programs and teams who are more in the rural areas, not in the metropolis of St. Louis,” Pohlmann said. “The people who play for the St. Louis teams, they’ve got a lot of great facilities right there in their backyard.”
A repeated issue was team representatives telling parks officials they were interested but to let them know when other teams signed up for the Union tournaments, Pohlmann said. Others wanted to wait to register to see what the competition would be like, he said.
Pohlmann said he also had discussions with people who manage ballfields in Pacific and St. Clair about having tournaments between teams in the communities.
“Fix the fields and they will come”
Another Facebook comment suggested the city needs to improve the fields at Veterans Memorial Park to get more tournaments.
Union has taken steps to improve the fields since Pohlmann took over early last year, including laser-grading the fields, which helps with drainage and provides a smoother playing surface, and putting in an infield dirt mix that includes red clay, sand and silt. “We’ve had six 24-ton trucks brought in over the last two years,” he said.
Ultimately, the city would have to resurface the fields with artificial turf to really increase business, Pohlmann said he was told by one of the tournament companies. He priced artificial turf last year and found it would cost around $250,000 for each of the five fields at Veterans Park.
“Our fields here, if it rained last night, you might not be able to play on it today,” he said. “If it’s an (artificial) turf field, here in a couple hours you’ll be able to play … When people travel, what they are looking for is turf fields. If you’ve been planning for a tournament for over six months and you’re coming from Oklahoma up to St. Louis and it rains that weekend, you don’t get the hotel fees and those things back.”
Although Union has only one hotel, Pohlmann said it is too soon to see a lack of lodging as a major disadvantage in luring tournaments. “I don’t think we’re even at that level yet for teams to even look at us to travel here.” he said.