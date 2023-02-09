Campers at Union’s summer day camp could see a cost increase of 40 percent or more in 2023.
The cost recommended by the city’s Park Advisory Board Thursday will be $140 per camper, per week. That is an increase from the $100 fee in 2022, the first year the city held the 11-week camp since 2015.
The increased prices come after the camp reported losses of $23,680 in 2022.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said the city is looking to decrease losses until it can get grants to assist with costs of the camp in the future.
“We want to try to get closer to it balancing out,” he said.
The park board also voted to eliminate the discount of $75 per week for additional campers from the same household.
Park board member Gary D’Onofrio noted that will mean a cost increase to $280 per week from $175 per week for a family with two children in the camp.
The changes still need approval from the Board of Aldermen.
With the increased prices, the camp will make a small profit if it can attract 50 kids, Pohlmann said. That would be an increase over 35 campers in 2022.
The camp was held Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., though kids were not required to be there the entire time. It begins the first full week in June and continues through the Friday before the Union R-XI School District returns to class.
Parents are required to pay for the entire summer, other than two weeks they can opt out of for family vacations or other reasons. They can pay through a payment plan.
“Most day cares, it doesn’t matter if you come or not, you’re charged,” Pohlmann said.
Pohlmann added that the camp compares favorably to day care in other areas.
“(The camp) is $28 per kid, per day,” he said. “And they get to go to the pool two days a week and the other things that we do.”
“If you look at day care, it’s triple that,” D’Onofrio said.
While the camp is eliminating half-day camp for kids in summer school in June, they will still have an option for kids who are in summer school to start the camp later in the summer.
“It was a logistical nightmare,” Pohlmann said of the half days.
Board members also suggested the city seek sponsors for things like camp T-shirts.
“Not everybody is aware of this, unless you were born and raised here,” board President Suzy Curnutte said.