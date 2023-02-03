A vacant Union building could be getting new life with lots of jobs, although its not clear in what field yet.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted Jan. 23 to recommend changing the zoning for the building at 800 N. Washington Ave. to I-1 general industrial district from its current B-2 highway business district. The request came from B2 Management LLC, of St. Louis, which has a contract to buy the property.
“We’re just looking forward to coming out here and working,” B2 Management’s Jon Butler told the planning board.
City Attorney Matt Schroeder told Butler the board doesn’t really know what his company has planned.
Butler said B2 Management has discussed its plans with some city staff members, but added that he could not talk about it at the meeting. But he did say the company plans to bring in between 35 and 50 jobs in the next couple years.
“We respect the community,” he said. “We see what everybody has going on out here.”
Mayor Bob Schmuke said the other businesses around the building are zoned I-1. “I think they, at one time, had plans to put a wedding venue or something like that in there, and that didn’t go to fruition,” he said.
Board member Richard Purschke motioned to vote in favor of the zoning change, saying it was zoned I-1 previously.
After the board unanimously voted to recommend the zoning change, board member Steve Campbell asked if it was legal for an applicant to not provide information to the committee about what is planned for a site being rezoned.
Schroeder said applicants are not required to disclose what they are planning to build, just that whatever they do build fall within the zoning category they are approved for.
“Even if they put what they wanted to do, if they change to I-1, we really couldn’t hold them to what they wanted to do,” he said.
The zoning change still needs approval from the Union Board of Aldermen.
Schmuke initially said information on what is planned for the site should come out in the public hearing before aldermen, but Butler said he did not know if that will happen.
At one point over the last 60 years, the building had a hardware store on the upper level and bowling alley on the lower level, with 10,000 square feet on each level according to The Missourian. It was renovated in the early 2010s by an ownership group called North Union Projects, comprised of Dave Hall, Mark Hall, Jim Ming, Joe Purschke and Ed Schmelz.
The group initially explored making the building an event center, holding mixed martial arts contests, but those plans fell through.
Since then, it housed the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for a time.