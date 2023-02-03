Renovated Bild-Mart Building
Buy Now

Pictured in 2011 is the former Bild-Mart and bowling alley located at Washington Avenue and Brown Street in north Union. The building was renovated by North Union Projects.

 Missourian file photo

A vacant Union building could be getting new life with lots of jobs, ­although its not clear in what field yet.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted Jan. 23 to recommend changing the zoning for the building at 800 N. Washington Ave. to I-1 general industrial district from its current B-2 highway business district. The request came from B2 Management LLC, of St. Louis, which has a contract to buy the property.

Tags