While the final number won’t be determined until a salary study is completed, the city of Union is tentatively budgeting for an average of a 7-percent employee raise for the upcoming 2023-24 budget year.
How much each city employee gets will be determined by the results of a salary study that is nearing completion.
“Some people get raises, and some people don’t,” city Finance Director Heather Keith said after the May 1 meeting of the city’s Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee, which is comprised of members of the Board of Aldermen.
The salary study is expected to be completed within the next couple weeks, Keith said. Aldermen approved a contract in October 2022 with McGrath Human Resources Group, of Wonder Lake, Illinois, to conduct the study. The firm will be paid $18,987 for the work.
“These numbers do have the draft of the salary study, but the salary study could change next week,” Keith told aldermen. “Next week we’ll have a couple meetings, so the week after we’ll have the final numbers for that.”
McGrath must still review each department before the salary figures are finalized, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said.
“When you take on a survey like this, remember part of it was simply bringing the ones that weren’t even up to that first (pay) step, up to that first step,” he said.
The city will need to decide whether the salary discrepancies need to be addressed in the upcoming budget or whether to wait until the 2024-25 budget, Zimmermann said.
Overall, the salary study will be good for the city, Zimmermann added. “It’s something we need to do,” he said. “I think it will help us a lot as far as hiring goes and our retention. It really looks at each individual position compared to the market that we’re in. There will be issues that are created by it as well.”
The city’s budget is currently balanced after cuts were made, Keith said. In April, she told the same committee that the city’s park fund was expected to spend $1.38 million more than it brings in.
“As you can see in the general fund, everything balances, by $113,579,” Keith said at the May meeting. “I made a transfer from the general fund to the park fund to make it balance.”
The city also cut $834,482 from the budget, Keith said. The largest cut involved a proposal for renovations to the large pavilion at Union City Park which totaled $375,482. But the project was sidelined after Union lost out on a state grant for part of the funding.
The committee voted to recommended the budget changes to the full Board of Aldermen. Aldermen are expected to approve a final budget before the 2023-24 fiscal year begins July 1.