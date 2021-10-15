Union’s annual Boo Bash is back but with a new partner organization for the city.
The Union Kiwanis Club will judge the costume contest at the free event, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22. The Union Area Chamber of Commerce previously sponsored the costume contest.
The event was held in 2020 but with some modifications. Hot dogs and chips were handed out in bags.
A long line with little social distancing waited to get into the trunk-or-treat event last year. That led to changes at the city’s Christmas event last December, with gifts being handed out in a drive-thru format.
This year, the city’s park advisory board will be back serving hot dogs and chili at Boo Bash.
Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said he expects to have at least as many organizations involved in trunk or treat as the city did last year, when it had 22. Businesses interested in handing out candy can call 636-583-8471 for more information.
Hayrides also will be available near the rest of the activities in City Park, 500 W. Park Ave., across from the Splash-N-Swimplex.
Pohlmann said he expects Kiwanis to run the costume contest the same way as it has been done in the past. “We’re looking forward to collaborating with them,” he said. “We’ll share responsibilities of setting up the space and trying to control the lines coming in.”
Taking part in Boo Bash goes along with the Kiwanis’ main mission of improving the lives of children in the area, said Kathy Skrivan, chair of the costume contest. “We just thought it was a nice fit and were happy to participate,” she said.
The club has participated in trunk or treat at the Boo Bash the past three years.
The costume contest will be judged in age groups of newborn to 1-year-old, 2 to 4, 5 to 7 and 8 to 10, as well as a family or group contest.
Movies
The city also will have its first “Movies at the Auditorium” at 2 p.m. Oct. 16. “The Goonies” will be shown in the gym at 500 E. Locust St.
Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and pillows. Chairs will be provided, but no outside chairs can be brought in.
The TacOMG food truck will be outside for the movie, Pohlmann said.