Counting the bounty
Colton Quade, 6, and Sarah Quade, 3, check out the candy they received at the trunk-or-treat at Union's Boo Bash. Attendees at Friday's event also got free hot dogs and chili.

 Missourian photo/Geoff Folsom

Attendees at Union’s Oct. 28 Boo Bash will get chili after all.

Chartwells, the Union R-XI School District’s food service contractor, has agreed to make and donate the chili for Boo Bash, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. at 500 W. Park Ave., Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at the Oct. 6 Park Advisory Board meeting.

