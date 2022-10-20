Attendees at Union’s Oct. 28 Boo Bash will get chili after all.
Chartwells, the Union R-XI School District’s food service contractor, has agreed to make and donate the chili for Boo Bash, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. at 500 W. Park Ave., Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at the Oct. 6 Park Advisory Board meeting.
Pohlmann said they are planning on serving 400 bowls of chili at the event.
Chili has previously been made by volunteers for the Boo Bash. But the Franklin County Health Department advised the city earlier this year that, while not-for-profit organizations that provide food less than 15 days a year, which include city and church events, are allowed to give away homemade chili for free, best practices are to have chili made in an approved professional kitchen.
The parks department will still make hot dogs for the event.
Pohlmann said the parks department is allowed to make hot dogs because the meat is precooked.
The event will feature a trunk or treat, with 35 sponsors providing Halloween treats for kids, up from 24 last year. Pohlmann said the vendors will be more spread out this year, around the perimeter of City Park’s greenspace.
“The problem is that this has become so successful that this will get into the parking lot, and down the street and block the entrance and exit to the parking lot,” Pohlmann said. “We want to keep people in a controlled area.”
Attendees will line up for the trunk or treat around a chain rope line, similar to what is done for the present line at the annual Children’s Christmas Party.
“Lining up the kids is challenging because city workers and volunteers are trying to make sure everyone is parking in the correct location at the same time the trunk or treat is starting,” Pohlmann said.
“With the success of any event, you have the returners,” he said. “You have the people who see the success of it and that word spreads. And it just continues to grow.”
Boo Bash also will feature a hayride. It will follow the same route as the previous two years, which turns from West Park Avenue south on Christina Avenue, west on West End Avenue, passing Union Middle School, north on Jaycee Drive before turning right on Memorial Drive back toward the large pavilion.
The hayride previously circled City Lake, but Pohlmann said the tractor the city uses is not built for going down the large hill because the weight of the trailer and riders pushes the tractor.
“Not very safe,” parks Program Coordinator Angie Breeden said.