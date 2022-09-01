Union’s Halloween Boo Bash is scheduled to return Oct. 28, but part of the tradition will be missing.
The Franklin County Health Department notified the city that it can no longer serve chili that was made by individuals, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at the August meeting of the Union Park Advisory Board, though health department officials said it was a recommendation, not a demand.
Pohlmann said he will try to find a local restaurant to either donate or sell chili to the city for the event, so the city could continue its tradition of giving away chili and hot dogs at Boo Bash.
“I would prefer it be donated by a business rather than us forking out, because that’s going to be expensive,” Parks Program Coordinator Angie Breeden said. “I would say if we don’t get a sponsor, we don’t do chili — we just do hot dogs and chips.”
Health Department Director Tony Buel told The Missourian that not-for-profit organizations that provide food less than 15 days a year, which include city and church events, are allowed to give away homemade chili for free. But he said the department recommended to the city that best practices are to have chili made in a more professional kitchen.
“We told them it probably wasn’t a good idea. They should try to get somebody to do it that is an approved kitchen, that way you don’t end up with a food outbreak, stuff like that happens,” he said. “The city had concerns with that too, and we agreed with them. If you have 15 people bringing chili and everybody eats it, and one of the 15 people doesn’t do it right and the other 14 do it right, you could still end up with 30, 40 people sick.”
Some churches in Franklin County are having their kitchens voluntarily approved by the health department, Buel said. “That way their parishioners or their clientele can go into that kitchen, and then they can make it in an approved spot and then they can sell it,” he said. “And, if they have an event, they know it came from a safe spot.”
The city also is planning some improvements on the trunk or treat area at Boo Bash, Pohlmann said. “We’re trying to do something where the line doesn’t lead into the parking lot and then the street,” he said.
As of Tuesday morning, the parks department had not found a professional kitchen to provide chili for Boo Bash, Breeden said.