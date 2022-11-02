Union’s annual Boo Bash was a smash this year.
While the exact number of people who attended Friday’s event was not yet known, Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said Monday that one trunk ran out of its 700 treat bags with a half hour to go in the two-hour Halloween festival.
The city also gave out all of the 500 hot dogs and bowls of chili prepared for Boo Bash, Pohlmann said.
“The weather was really nice and we, definitely, exceeded 700,” he said.
The event had 36 trunks, with decorated vehicles spread around the grassy area at City Park. That was an increase over 24 trunks in 2021. Vendors included business, political, church and other nonprofit organizations.
“I don’t have any specific reason for the growth, other than just the word of mouth and the popularity of the event growing,” he said.
Many of the trunks were at the event last year. “We have a lot of the vendors that return every single year,” Pohlmann said.
Many of the vendors put out elaborate decorations, such as a “Candy Land” themed path, Pohlmann said.
While the trunk or treat had a long line, the parks department was able to avoid issues like it has had in the past, where the line got into the parking lot, Pohlmann said. “It was pretty steady, we kind of wrapped it around the greenspace of the park and back up Park Street.”
The line wrapped halfway around City Park for about 45 minutes before easing a bit, Pohlmann noted.
“I think the line worked out a lot better for us this year,” he added. “Everyone was in one location. It really didn’t overlap parking lots. It was all lighted, where they were in the lines. For us, that worked a lot better than the way we had the line working last year.”
The Union R-XI School District ended up making chili for the Boo Bash in its facilities after the city was advised by the Franklin County Health Department not to allow homemade chili to be distributed.
The event also included hayrides and a costume contest, sponsored and judged by the Union Kiwanis Club.
The parks department’s next major event is the Children’s Christmas Party, scheduled for Dec. 9. The events start with the Union Area Chamber of Commerce’s Winter Wonderland Parade, scheduled for 6 p.m. downtown, with the annual gift giveaway afterward in the City Auditorium, 500 E. Locust Street.