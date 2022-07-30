Before the Union Parks and Recreation Department even launched its weekly open gym basketball nights, it was running into a potential conflict.
The basketball play is scheduled to run from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. each Wednesday for youths 18 and under, with adult play from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Adults will be charged $3 to play, while players under 18 play for free.
While the plan got approval from the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee at its July 18 meeting, the city may have to consolidate or cancel the youth and adult basketball play on Oct. 5.
The committee, made up of members of the Board of Aldermen, approved a Compass Health meeting from 2:30-4:30 p.m. that day. In an email, Candace Gray Dashiell, Compass Health administrative assistant, also asked the city to reduce the rate it pays to rent the facility to half the normal rate.
The rental request is outside what the parks department usually does for the main gymnasium at the auditorium during the week, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told aldermen. He said 70 people are expected at the event for Compass, a nonprofit behavioral health services agency.
Pohlmann said he offered Compass use of one of the downstairs meeting rooms, but they only have capacity for 40 people.
The city usually only has weekday rentals for sports usage, at $25 per hour, Pohlmann said. But that does not include things like tables and chairs, which Compass Health requested. But the city occasionally rents the auditorium for events, like United Way’s Power of the Purse, which is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20, during the week.
Alderman Barbara Laberer, who chairs the committee, said she is concerned about the Compass Health event conflicting with the new basketball night.
The committee decided to rent the auditorium to Compass for $300, less than the $400 fee for Union residents or $500 for non-residents for single day weekend rentals. Staff also was asked to let Compass Health know about options outside of renting from the city.