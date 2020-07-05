Immaculate Conception Church will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross from 1:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, July 6, at the KC Hall, 700 Clearview Drive, Union.
Donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, which will allow the Red Cross to see who has recovered from the coronavirus, organizer Jean Marquart said. The antibodies can be used to help COVID-19 patients recover more quickly or prevent others from getting the virus.
To schedule an appointment, call 800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter ICCCUnion.