Union Baptist Temple was loud Sunday. The little church on a knoll overlooking Springfield Avenue rang with repeated verses of the opening hymn, “Canaanland is Just in Sight,” one of Pastor Phil Hudson’s favorites.
The Sunday service is usually well attended, between 80 and 100 people, Hudson said, but that day was special: It marked 30 years since Hudson took over the pulpit at Union Baptist Temple.
The minutes before the service were loud with earnest greetings, bubbly conversations and the clang of steel chairs being walked up by youths from the fellowship hall to ensure enough seating for the overflowing congregation.
Banners thanking Hudson, and his wife, Yoli, flanked either side of the dais, and people flocked to Hudson to shake his hand.
“The church is a good church,” Hudson said in a phone interview Monday. “The people made it very easy.”
Throughout the service, quiet chatter and the small noises of young children meant even dramatic pauses in the sermon weren’t met with silence. When the congregation wasn’t singing hymns, guest speakers who knew Hudson, some from out of state, sang praise to him and his legacy at Union Baptist.
The speakers told about how he came to Union in February 1992 from Bible Baptist in St. Charles to take over from Clifton Colley, who was the fifth pastor at Union Baptist Temple.
A 30-year-old from New Jersey by way of Hyles-Anderson Bible College in the Chicago area, Hudson said coming to Union, he didn’t have a plan to take the church anywhere, he was just ready to start preaching.
Since his arrival, Union Baptist has renovated, added a second parking lot, built a fellowship hall and other buildings, and, in 2002, founded Temple Baptist Academy, a ministry-focused school for children from kindergarten through high school.
For the first several years, Hudson ran the school himself. Now, several volunteers pitch in to teach curriculum from Accelerated Christian Education to about 15-20 students in a school year.
Despite the updates, Hudson said the church’s ideology hasn’t shifted since he arrived. Union Baptist is not affiliated with a larger organization, and Hudson and his congregation appreciate a conservative, traditional approach to church with time-honored hymns and conventional sermons.
He said not everyone agrees with his views on politics and sexuality, both of which he preaches on, but he has found a group of devout congregants.
“I’m just very grateful that the people have let me pastor them all these years,” he said. “On the other hand, I do thank God for any success he has given me.”
Hudson said one of the biggest, ongoing difficulties he has faced in his career is preparing for and delivering four or five messages a week for children: Sunday school, Sunday morning service, Sunday evening service, and Wednesday Bible study.
A few times, he said, he has worried the well has gone dry, but the inspiration always comes. From 2011 to earlier this year, Hudson went through the Bible, teaching verse by verse from Genesis to Revelations.
“I love studying the Bible,” he said. “I love digging out stories and one of the wonderful blessings is when the Lord shows you something it’s like, ‘Man, I can’t wait to share this.’”
Darryl Tharp, pastor at New Hope Baptist Church in Independence, compared Hudson to former U.S. Army Gen. George Patton — he called Hudson a soldier of the cross, willing to stand for what he believes in and to fight when he needs to. One Patton quote in particular reminds Tharp of Hudson: “I’m a soldier. I fight where I’m told and I win where I fight.”
Tharp said every pastor thinks about moving on at some point in their career and commended Hudson for staying where he feels called.
Studies have shown that most pastors leave before spending 10 years at any one church. Hudson said the reason why he hasn’t left is simple — God hasn’t called on him to go anywhere.
“I’m just thankful that the Lord allows me to pastor and I’ve never really had a desire to want a bigger church. I just never really looked,” he said.
“I love Union and I believe that if the Lord wanted me to move, he would tell me.”