Veterans Park
Buy Now

A worker prepares a field at Veterans Memorial Park before the 2021 baseball season. The city is considering making the grass infield at its championship field like this all-dirt infield.

 Missourian File Photo

Changes could be coming for a prominent but little-used baseball field at Union’s Veterans Memorial Park.

While the four smaller fields at the park have all-dirt infields, the larger Field No. 5 has a grass infield with dirt basepaths, similar to a major league field. But Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said there is a request to remove the grass infield and make the entire infield dirt, like the other baseball/softball fields.

Tags