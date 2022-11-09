Changes could be coming for a prominent but little-used baseball field at Union’s Veterans Memorial Park.
While the four smaller fields at the park have all-dirt infields, the larger Field No. 5 has a grass infield with dirt basepaths, similar to a major league field. But Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said there is a request to remove the grass infield and make the entire infield dirt, like the other baseball/softball fields.
The change would make the field more versatile for the teams that can play there. Currently, only two of the more than 60 teams that play baseball and softball at Veterans Park can use the field.
“The problem with that is it can only accommodate 90-foot baselines,” Pohlmann said. “Only 15 and older teams can play on that.”
Softball teams play on fields with a maximum 60 feet between bases.
“Their running the baselines would be through the infield grass,” he said. “We can’t be putting bases in the middle of the grass of the infield. You can’t really adapt that grass infield for anything other than what it is set up for.”
Having a field go unused is a problem, because teams often jockey for field time at the park, Pohlmann said.
“And we have that one field that’s just sitting empty for so many games,” he said.
The argument against changing to a dirt infield is that Field No. 5, which has previously been called the championship field, was designed to have a more authentic baseball feel. According to a 2019 Missourian story, the city paid $2,200 to add sprinklers to the infield.
Field No. 5 is 360 feet from the fence behind home plate to center field, compared to 240 feet on Fields 1 and 2 and 270 feet on Fields 3 and 4, Pohlmann said.
“A team wants to come in and play their championship game on a (artificial) turf infield or a grass infield,” Pohlmann said. “But we’re not using that field. If we had the high school playing on it, if we had the college playing on it, if we had tournaments in there on a regular basis, there would be a better argument to keep that in that status. But Union High School now has an amazing turf field. The (East Central) college now has a great turf field.”
The city’s primary goal is to meet the needs of the community, Pohlmann said. The issue is expected to be discussed by members of the board of aldermen at the Nov. 21 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting.
Pohlmann is not sure of the cost of the project, but said the city will be able to change out the infield using its own workers. “We would have to purchase the infield dirt,” he said. “There will be a cost, but it will only be in material.”
The city is also looking at changing some older wooden light poles at the ballfields near the Splash-N-Swimplex and the sports complex on East Park Avenue. Pohlmann plans to have information on the cost of replacing the light poles at the Nov. 21 meeting.