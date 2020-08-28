If you are looking to advertise on the outfield wall at a baseball tournament in Union, don’t call the city.
Union Furniture approached the city about putting up a banner on one of the fields at Veterans Memorial Park during the first tournament Union played host to in late June, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told the city’s parks, buildings, development and public service committee at its Monday, Aug. 17, meeting. But the city had no policy in place for accepting such ads.
The committee, made up of members of the board of aldermen, discussed selling ads, but decided not to take any action. Members did leave open the possibility of others selling the ads.
The decision doesn’t impact advertising at games played during Union baseball and softball association seasons. Those leagues handle their own advertising. Pohlmann said the leagues put up a sponsor’s banner for two years with a $200 donation.
“After two years, they’ll ask for another donation from those businesses,” Pohlmann said.
Officials said nonprofits like the sports associations have more leeway in who they can sell ads to than a public entity like the city, which might have to sell ads to anyone who wants to buy them.
“The baseball association and the softball association can do it,” City Attorney Matt Schroeder told the committee. “But if the city does it, I think we have to open it up. It’s free speech.”
Allowing advertising could open a “can of worms,” Schroeder said.
“We can regulate it for time and place and manner, but we can’t regulate who or what,” he said.
The baseball and softball associations can contract with whoever they want because they are private entities, while the city is not able to pick and chose, Schroeder told The Missourian.
The city also could not limit the ad sales to only local businesses, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said.
Pohlmann also expressed concerns about the sales competing with the sports associations.
“I honestly told that company why don’t you call the baseball association,” he said.
The only city-owned advertisements at the baseball fields are permanent ones on the scoreboards, Pohlmann said.
While no decision was made, the city could just let the advertisements the baseball and softball associations sell remain up for tournaments, Pohlmann said. He said he would not favor charging the organizations more to advertise for a longer time.
“It is my personal perspective to offer those facilities for the lowest rate we can, because, in my opinion, those associations are offering a service to the community that would otherwise fall to the parks,” Pohlmann told The Missourian.
After not playing host to tournaments since it opened in 2017, Union’s Veterans Memorial Park took advantage of coronavirus-related cancellations in other communities by having three tournaments in 2020. Two were promoted by Maryland Heights-based Game 7 Baseball Inc. and one by Greater Midwest Baseball of St. Louis.
Each tournament brought more than 30 teams from across the Midwest, with beer sales approved. But both Game 7 and Greater Midwest backed out of plans to hold tournaments in Union later in the summer, for various reasons.
In 2021, Union officials plan to hold baseball tournaments for a longer period of the year, while adding softball events.