City of Union employees could see pay increases of up to 3 percent in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
While the United States saw its highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression in April, Union City Administrator Russell Rost said things haven’t been as bad as expected for city revenue — at least not yet. Despite many businesses being shut down or limited in services for part of the month, city sales tax receipts reached $36,303.77 in March, up 10.3 percent over March 2019 and the highest for March in at least eight years.
The positive outlook on sales tax revenue was also shown when the board voted not to opt out of the August back-to-school sales tax holiday.
“Really they haven’t seen any impact, to this point on the COVID-19,” Rost said, referencing a recent meeting of county tax collectors. “I think part of that is because of real estate, personal property taxes, a high percentage of collection was already done before this became an issue. And the hoarding or whatever it is that went on initially, has actually increased the margin of collection of sales tax.”
Pay Increases
If Union sees an impact, it will likely be a few months from now, Rost said.
“I don’t think it’s going to be as significant as first reported,” he said.
In the 2019-20 budget, Union gave only a 3-percent cost of living raise because police officers had just started receiving extra money under Proposition P in January 2019, Rost said. The way the disbursement was written at the time meant that if the raise was split between cost of living and merit increases, the budgeted cost-of-living raise would have had to go to police officers on top of the cost-of-living raises they already received from Prop P.
But an adjustment that went into effect earlier this year now bases police salary increases on month-to-month county sales tax revenue.
Whether employees receive merit raises will depend on their performance evaluations from supervisors, though Rost said the majority should get the 1.5-percent increase. The maximum total the city could spend for all employees because of the raises is expected to be $96,300 if everyone qualifies for the merit increase.
“You’re not talking about a whole lot of dollars there,” Alderman Bob Schmuke said in making the motion to approve the combined 3 percent raise.
Budget
The entire 2020-21 budget is expected to be voted on in June.
Last month, the board of aldermen agreed to cuts from the original proposed budget because of a drop in anticipated revenue from businesses being closed by the pandemic. A transfer of $582,453 was made from the general fund budget to the parks budget, while the general fund had a projected deficit of $47,299.
That meant cuts in the general fund, including $370,600 taken from road maintenance and several vehicle purchases, including a $141,700 dump truck being put off.
With the deductions, the proposed general fund budget is $9,532,196, while the proposed park fund is $996,100.