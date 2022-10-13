Renovations the city of Union would like to do at City Auditorium could total nearly $1.7 million, according to a report from Horn Architects.
The city has been considering renovating the auditorium, which houses a gymnasium, meeting space and parks and emergency management offices, since most city departments moved to the new City Hall in summer 2020.
While the city initially planned on renovating the restrooms to make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the board of aldermen later authorized Horn, of Washington, to look at things like a wheelchair lift near the stage area and new entry doors.
“We asked them to analyze a lot of different parts of the auditorium, just to see what the anticipated costs would be,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told members of the board of aldermen at their Oct. 3 Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee meeting.
The city met once with Horn and plans to further break down the projects, but Zimmermann said it will not spend the full $1.7 million. “We’re going to have a couple more staff meetings on this and come back with a recommendation,” he said. “All we’re asking you all to do is look at it yourself, and if there is something you feel is important, let us know. We’ll try to incorporate that, as well.”
The city’s priority is “life safety” issues in the auditorium, which was built in 1938, Zimmermann said.
The “base project” is the rest-room renovations in the basement, first and second floors, Zimmermann said. That will include men’s and women’s restrooms on each floor. Horn estimates that will cost $252,000, which the city plans to pay for using federal American Rescue Plan Act money.
The auditorium previously had only a women’s restroom on the first floor, where the gymnasium is, but it was recently changed to a family restroom.
Other cost estimates include $510,000 for a new HVAC system, $185,000 for new toilets in an area being considered as an emergency management shelter, $75,000 for new entry vestibule doors, $60,000 for a new first floor storage room, $38,000 for the wheelchair lift and shaft and $10,000 for removing an old boiler system and demolishing pipe.
Also listed is $200,000 for a line set replacement and required maintenance for the HVAC system, should the city opt not to do the full replacement.
The total cost also includes 10 percent contingencies for both design and construction, Horn Co-owner Ken Scheer wrote in a letter to the city. He added that the estimates are based on published data, recent projects and selected contractor input.
In addition, the listed upgrades do not represent the cost to fully renovate the building or address all the issues Horn found in a 2017 accessibility study, Scheer wrote. “It does however represent a good first step in that process and should provide the Citizens of Union with a functioning and valuable asset they can use for years to come,” he wrote.