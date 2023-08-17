Union is deciding what to do after the one bid for renovations to Memorial Auditorium came in higher than expected.
The bid from Franklin County Construction, of New Haven, was $697,000. The project was originally budgeted at $560,000.
“Well, it was a very simple tabulation since there was only one bidder,” Union City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told members of the Board of Aldermen at their Aug. 7 Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee meeting. “We reached out to as many contractors as we could, people just didn’t have an interest in the project.”
Concerns expressed from potential bidders were that the auditorium project is too small and too “plumbing oriented,” Zimmermann said.
City officials need to further review Franklin County Construction’s bid, so no action was taken by the committee, Zimmermann said.
“What we’d like to do is look at it a little bit longer and bring that recommendation to you,” he said.
The city also wants to see how much it has remaining from its $2.4 million allocation of American Rescue Plan Act money that could potentially be used on the auditorium, Zimmermann said.
Any potential delay in renovations could threaten the work being completed in time to hold events like the Children’s Christmas Party in the auditorium, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at the Aug. 3 meeting of the Union Park Advisory Board. He said renovations would have to start by the end of August to be completed in time for the toy giveaway.
Pohlmann suggested the December event could be a drive-thru toy giveaway, like it was during the pandemic Christmas of 2020.
Park board President Suzy Curnutte suggested the city work with the Union R-XI School District to hold the Children’s Christmas Party in the high school gymnasium.
“It’s part of the community,” she said.
The city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee opted last December to go forward with renovating restrooms on all three floors of the auditorium, constructing a new first floor storage room and office, entry vestibule and access controls.
Left off the list were new toilets planned for an emergency management area below the stage in the auditorium, which would cost an estimated $185,000; a complete HVAC system upgrade, estimated at $510,000; a wheelchair lift that would take people between the main level, the stage and the emergency management area, costing $38,000; and removing a boiler and demolishing exposed piping, which would cost an estimated $10,000.
Also at the Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee meeting, Pohlmann said Daikin-TMI will be doing some work on the heating and air conditioning units in the auditorium.
Daikin performs routine service on the auditorium’s heating and cooling system twice a year.
“Every time they come, they make recommendations on replacing and repairing, so that we don’t lose a $14,000 compressor like we did last year, a year and a half ago,” Pohlmann said.
Daikin recommended two repairs on units in the gymnasium, as well as one on the lower level of the auditorium. The company is charging $3,929 for the work.
