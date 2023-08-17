Union Memorial Auditorium

Union is deciding what to do after the one bid for renovations to Memorial Auditorium came in higher than expected.

The bid from Franklin County Construction, of New Haven, was $697,000. The project was originally budgeted at $560,000.

