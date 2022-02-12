While the city of Union is looking at spending $230,000 of federal stimulus money on new men’s and women’s restrooms at the City auditorium, it has some issues to flush out with the existing restrooms.
Among those are accommodating people with disabilities at events like the Valentine’s Comedy Show, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday. The existing restroom on the main floor, where the event will be held, was designed as a women’s restroom but also is being used as a family restroom that locks from the inside.
For a men’s-only restroom, attendees must go downstairs, but the auditorium does not have an elevator.
The discussion started when Mayor Bob Schmuke told the city’s Park Advisory Board that he was contacted by a man who is recovering from surgery and will not be able to attend the comedy show unless he is able to use the restroom on the main floor.
“The gentleman wants to come, but he cannot walk the steps,” Schmuke said at the park board’s Jan. 27 meeting. “He said he’s not going to buy tickets, not knowing if he can go to the bathroom. ... It seems like every time we’ve got something upstairs, there are one or two gentlemen that are on crutches and cannot use steps.”
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann initially suggested putting a staff member at the door to assist people with disabilities.
Placing a sign on the door letting people know the restroom is a co-ed family restroom that locks is likely the best idea, Board President Suzy Curnutte said. A volunteer or staff member can then assist someone, if needed.
“It’s just that we can’t have someone standing there all night, probably,” she said.
Pohlmann said they previously had a “family restroom” sign on the door, and it prompted negative feedback.
Curnutte said people who do not want to use the family restroom can go downstairs to the men’s and women’s rooms.
While the toilets in the main floor restroom are accessible, the sinks are not, Pohlmann said.
In the “big picture,” the city will make larger changes to the restroom, using American Rescue Plan Act money. Union would like to have separate men’s and women’s restrooms on the main floor, expanding into existing offices.
The city recently sent requests for qualifications to possible contractors on the project. But the project might not be completed by the 2023 Valentine’s Comedy Show.
“The whole process takes a long time, making plans, approving plans, ripping out,” Pohlmann said. “And then, where would the (temporary) restrooms be whenever we’re losing those restrooms? We are on a path to trying to create a better solution.”
More normal show
The comedy show was held in 2021 but was scaled back because of COVID-19. This year, the show will more resemble the 2020 show, which was one of the last large events the city put on before the pandemic started shutting things down.
Roses will be handed out to attendees after not having them last year.
Pre-COVID-19, the dinner had up to 42 tables. This year, they are planning on 36 tables.