Union Auditorium

An independent contractor will be permitted to keep teaching fitness classes rent-free at the Union City Auditorium but will have to limit the classes to more popular ones, according to a recommendation by the Union Park Advisory Board.

In July, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann presented statistics to the park board showing that 85 percent of classes scheduled by Lifeforce Fitness in 2021 and the first part of 2022, were canceled because of a lack of participation. Pohlmann said half of the people who signed up for the classes had their money refunded because the classes were not held. While Pohlmann suggested having Lifeforce Fitness pay to rent the auditorium for classes, the board opted to table the question, which was revisited at the park board’s Jan. 5 meeting.

