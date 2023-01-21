An independent contractor will be permitted to keep teaching fitness classes rent-free at the Union City Auditorium but will have to limit the classes to more popular ones, according to a recommendation by the Union Park Advisory Board.
In July, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann presented statistics to the park board showing that 85 percent of classes scheduled by Lifeforce Fitness in 2021 and the first part of 2022, were canceled because of a lack of participation. Pohlmann said half of the people who signed up for the classes had their money refunded because the classes were not held. While Pohlmann suggested having Lifeforce Fitness pay to rent the auditorium for classes, the board opted to table the question, which was revisited at the park board’s Jan. 5 meeting.
Lifeforce Fitness, which has held classes with the city for decades, retains 70 percent of the revenue from the classes, with the city getting the remaining 30 percent, parks Program Director Angie Breeden explained.
The park board voted to recommend that yoga, water aerobics and cardio strength cross training classes can be taught. But if at least one person signs up, the class cannot be canceled because of non-participation.
“If you’re going to offer the class, and somebody signs up for it, you’re going to do it for however many people are there, one or 20,” board member Dan Hittson said.
The recommendation needs final approval from the board of aldermen.
City employees have had to devote time dealing with refunds for the classes.
“It’s just not cost-conducive. You guys are getting all the calls,” park board member Edwin Van Weelden told parks department staff.
While the city has promoted the classes on its Facebook pages, board members wanted to see Lifeforce do more promotion of its own.
Lifeforce Fitness’ next scheduled offering is a beginning yoga class from Jan. 17 to Feb. 7. According to the city’s website, five of the 15 places in the class had been claimed on Thursday.
A free introductory class held Jan. 10 was full, Breeden said.
“People want to try yoga, but their scared if they have to pay,” she said. “If they don’t have to pay, they’re more than likely going to come in and check it out.”
While the yoga and summer water aerobics classes were popular, Lifeforce offered other classes that did not do as well.
“They’re offering too many classes, not enough people are signing up,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said. “There needs to be better marketing to try to draw more people, and that’s hard.”