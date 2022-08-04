The city of Union is still evaluating how extensive renovations to the 84-year-old City Auditorium will be.
The city has been considering renovating the auditorium, which houses a gymnasium, meeting space and parks department offices, since shortly after most city departments moved to the new City Hall two years ago.
But along with renovations to restrooms on all three floors of the building, other projects are being considered as part of an agreement with Horn Architects, of Washington, that was approved at the Board of Aldermen’s July 11 meeting, to see if the city can afford them.
Among other possible changes are renovating an area under the auditorium stage to allow for an emergency shelter with restrooms and showers and modifying the existing HVAC system, which would allow for heating and cooling at the same time. Also being considered is additional storage space; an Americans With Disabilities accessible lift that would go between the stage area, the emergency shelter and main floor; and a new entry vestibule in the lobby.
The city will be charged $110 per hour for the principal architect and $95 an hour for a project manager, according to the agreement. Other tasks range between $60 per hour for administrative work and up to $130 an hour for a fire protection engineer.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann met with the architect and engineering firms last week. He said he hopes a scope of work and projected prices for renovations will be presented to the Board of Aldermen at its Aug. 8 meeting.
The aldermen will make the final decision on what needs to be done, Pohlmann said. He has asked for as much notice as the city can give to allow the parks department time to prepare for the renovations.
“I’d really like to have, like, a year’s notice, but I don’t think that’s going to happen,” he said. “So that we can stop taking reservations and planning events in the space, or see if we can do those things in a way that will ensure that we have the facilities to accommodate those type of events.”
Though it is the goal to allow the parks offices to continue to be housed in the auditorium during renovations, Pohlmann said it is unclear if it will be able to play host to events like the annual Valentine’s Dinner & Comedy Show and Union Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet.
Aldermen have previously discussed using part of the $2.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received for the renovations.