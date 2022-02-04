Linda “Linny” Linnemeyer says an uproar over her planned kennel expansion goes back to a “soap opera” that started when she moved her home and kennel from Hermann so she could live with her now ex-husband back in 2002.
The issues culminated Monday, Jan. 24, with a contentious public hearing before the Union Planning and Zoning Commission. The board recommended several conditions be added to a conditional use permit for Linnemeyer’s kennel and dog breeding business, which she is hoping to double in size.
Linnemeyer, whose Linny’s Kennel sits on five acres annexed into Union in October 2021, wants to add a new reception area and lobby, as well a new dog training room and 42 pens.
The hearing before the planning board drew around 40 people, with several speaking for and against the request.
The majority of people who live near Linny’s Kennel, located at 783 Meade Farm Road, off Highway 47, opposed the rezoning. They cited increased traffic on the narrow gravel road leading to the kennel, as well as noise and waste concerns and a potential decrease in property values.
But customers and other supporters of Linnemeyer, including Purina employees, spoke in favor of the permit, which would allow her to add 7,000 feet to her business’s 6,000 current square feet.
“The barking is very minimal in the kennel,” said Mary Fuller, senior nutritionist with Purina, who has known Linnemeyer for 35 years. “I’ve worked with Purina for 39 years. I’ve been around a lot of dogs and a lot of kennels. Hers is one of the quietest I’ve ever been to.
“My dogs have always come home clean, they don’t stink. If dogs are in a dirty kennel and have an odor, you’re going to know it on your dogs when they get home,” she said. “I’ve never had that problem once.”
Fuller said the only issues she has seen on the road are with vehicles traveling too fast from beyond the kennel.
Board members said the private road is in unincorporated Franklin County, so the city has no control over it. But they did require the kennel, which is nearly surrounded by woods, to have a decibel level of no higher than 60 at the kennel’s property line outside the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.
They also recommended that an occupancy permit only be issued for the kennel expansion once it gets approval for an expanded waste treatment facility from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
The kennel also has to improve a waste lagoon to keep it from overflowing. Employees also will be required to pick up pet waste every day.
City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said he recently visited Linny’s Kennel and found waste on the ground, which raised concerns about the waste getting into the water system.
Linnemeyer and her representative, Cochran Engineering Senior Project Manager Elliott Reed, said they agreed to the conditions, which must still be approved by the Board of Aldermen.
Linnemeyer told The Missourian that she and her seven employees already follow all the conditions.
“They said these things, I think to make them (opponents) happy because they were so hostile,” she said. “I already do that. That’s why I have no problem with that. It’s already been done. And I clean more than once a day.”
Linnemeyer provided a Jan. 24 letter from Erin Mendenhall, animal health officer with the Missouri Department of Agriculture, saying Mendenhall has inspected Linny’s Kennel since 2013 and “always found the kennel to be in good repair, clean with no odors and the dogs at the facility well cared for.”
Tim Frieberg, who owns 13 acres on Meade Farm Road, and others took the kennel to court about 20 years ago, hoping to keep it from opening, but lost.
According to court records, Frieberg and others also filed an appeal in the case against Linnemeyer and her then-husband. The appeal was denied in 2005.
Bobby Peterson, who said he lives a few hundred yards “as the crow flies” from Linny’s Kennel on College Heights Drive, said he rarely sees cars on the road leading to the kennel.
“And I really only hear the dogs around lunch time when they are being fed,” he said.
On average, about 10 cars per day use Meade Farm Road to get to Linny’s Kennel, Linnemeyer said.
Linnemeyer said she has paid to improve and place new gravel on the road several times. She provided an email from Cathy McDaniel with McDaniel Trucking LLC saying that Linnemeyer has paid the company to grade and place rocks and millings on the road.
The county has not received any formal complaints about Linny’s Kennel in its 20 years in business in the unincorporated area, Reed said. While dogs are let out at night, they tend to be quiet at that time, Linnemeyer told the planning board.
While Linnemeyer has been at odds with some of her neighbors for years, she said she was surprised by some of the people who opposed who request.
“There were a few people that I thought were my friends,” she said. “And I guess they were just pretending to be friends. That part surprised me.”
Linnemeyer said she does not yet know how much the kennel expansion will cost because of rising prices.
“It’s going to be nice,” she said. “The community needs it. Everybody loves knowing that their dogs are loved and taken care of.”
Linnemeyer took issue with complaints from people who operate the neighboring Circle N Ranch, a horse training business.
“I have only tried to help this area,” Linnemeyer said. “If the guy right next to me can watch horses and train horses, and he’s boarding horses, I can’t board dogs and train dogs?”
After planing board member Dave Hagedorn pointed out the horse business could have similar issues as the dog kennel, Circle N officials responded that they had been there longer and are located closer to Highway 47.
“It also doesn’t have the number of visitors daily that the kennel does,” Nick Ivanovich of Circle N told planning commissioners. “I see the traffic, the ‘10 cars a day’ is nonsense. ... The way that people drive is very careless and reckless a lot of times.”
In other business, the rest of the board unanimously approved John Wagner as the commission’s new chairman at the start of the meeting. At times, Wagner had difficulty controlling loud discussions in the audience, which is usually much smaller, and even inadvertently, apparently, hit a silent “panic button” near his seat.
Police were already on hand, so it did not cause a disruption.
It was also the first meeting for new members Steven Campbell and Michael Vermillion. Fellow new appointee Greg Toelke did not attend.